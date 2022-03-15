Mikebriefs

A spokesman for Burlington police declined to elaborate on the type of "bladed weapon" used in the incident.

GRAHAM — Authorities in Alamance County have found the body of a man who went missing after taking a ride on his all-terrain vehicle.

Divers on Sunday afternoon found the body of Paul Shannon Geber, 56, in Mary’s Creek. The site is roughly 350 yards downstream from where Geber's ATV was found turned over on Sunday morning.

It's unclear how Geber ended up in the water.

Geber was reported missing on Saturday evening after he didn't return from riding the trails near his home earlier that day, authorities said.

NAGS HEAD — A 15-year-old tourist died over the weekend after a pickup truck hit her while crossing a road on the Outer Banks.

The accident happened around 7:30 p.m. last Saturday. Officials said the girl tried to run to the other side of South Croatan Highway when the driver of a Chevrolet Colorado truck ran into her.