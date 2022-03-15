Mikebriefs

Head here
GREENSBORO — A school resource officer confiscated a loaded handgun that had been in a student's backpack at Page High School last Friday, according to police.
Ron Glenn, a Greensboro police spokesman, said someone alerted school officials that the 17-year-old might be possessing a weapon. It's not clear how they knew that, but Page's school resource officer was able to locate it.
Glenn said the student did not make any threats.
"The gun was never utilized, or pointed or handled in any way," Glenn said.
BURLINGTON — Police say a male who appeared to be experiencing a mental health crisis assaulted family members late Sunday night with a "bladed weapon" before being shot by a neighbor.
The incident occurred in the driveway of a residence in the 3100 block of Truitt Drive. It's unknown what led to the confrontation, but at some point, the neighbor intervened and opened fire.
Police did not say whether the person shot was an adult male or adolescent.
A spokesman for Burlington police declined to elaborate on the type of "bladed weapon" used in the incident.
GRAHAM — Authorities in Alamance County have found the body of a man who went missing after taking a ride on his all-terrain vehicle.
Divers on Sunday afternoon found the body of Paul Shannon Geber, 56, in Mary’s Creek. The site is roughly 350 yards downstream from where Geber's ATV was found turned over on Sunday morning.
It's unclear how Geber ended up in the water.
Geber was reported missing on Saturday evening after he didn't return from riding the trails near his home earlier that day, authorities said.
NAGS HEAD — A 15-year-old tourist died over the weekend after a pickup truck hit her while crossing a road on the Outer Banks.
The accident happened around 7:30 p.m. last Saturday. Officials said the girl tried to run to the other side of South Croatan Highway when the driver of a Chevrolet Colorado truck ran into her.
Off-duty first responders gave CPR to the girl, who was then taken to a local hospital where she died.
The teenager was visiting the barrier islands from the European country of Albania.
"While the incident is still under investigation, neither speed nor alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash," the town said in a news release. "Charges are not expected to be brought against the driver."
— Staff and Wire Reports