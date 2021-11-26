Mikebriefs

Head here
GREENSBORO — An armed woman that had been involved in a string of robberies has been caught along with her accomplice.
On Wednesday, police announced the arrest of Catherine Sanford and Brandon Holsey — both 32 and from Greensboro.
Investigators say they used the recently installed Automated License Plate Reader cameras to identify the vehicle involved in the crimes.
The couple, with Sanford sometimes entering alone, held up a trio of convenience stores in the city, leading to speculation that the incidents might be related.
WINSTON-SALEM — That wasn't just your imagination if you felt your home shake early Wednesday morning.
The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed a 2.3 magnitude earthquake occurred at 4:05 a.m. Wednesday near the area of Swaim Road. Dozens of residents living in the 27127 and 27103 ZIP codes reported it to the agency.
This latest incident come on the heels of a 2.4 magnitude earthquake waking Winston-Salem up shortly before 9 a.m.
This part of the country isn't exactly known for earthquakes. Two in one week might be hard for some to fathom.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, however, the instances are more common than you think. Since 1776, earthquakes have occurred in the region sometimes as far as the Tennessee border. A 5.1 magnitude earthquake that occurred in 1916 is believed to be the largest ever recorded in the area.
WHITEVILLE — A Burke County hunter who disappeared this week in North Carolina’s Green Swamp has reunited with his family after searchers found him “cold, hungry and dehydrated,” authorities said.
The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said that Michael Abernethy, 56, was reunited with his family on Tuesday, one day after he went hunting in the Juniper Creek Game Land section of the swamp.
Abernethy, who lives in Morganton, was on vacation with his family in Myrtle Beach, according to the sheriff's office. For some reason, he lost his way after entering the game preserve.
When he didn't return at the scheduled time, family members called his cellphone but didn't get an answer. So they went to the area and found his car. A heavy coat, gloves and lunch box were still inside. At around 10 p.m. Monday, they alerted authorities.
Multiple agencies sent search teams to the swamp. Abernethy heard them and moved in their direction.