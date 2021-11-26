Mikebriefs

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, however, the instances are more common than you think. Since 1776, earthquakes have occurred in the region sometimes as far as the Tennessee border. A 5.1 magnitude earthquake that occurred in 1916 is believed to be the largest ever recorded in the area.

Head here

Head here

WHITEVILLE — A Burke County hunter who disappeared this week in North Carolina’s Green Swamp has reunited with his family after searchers found him “cold, hungry and dehydrated,” authorities said.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said that Michael Abernethy, 56, was reunited with his family on Tuesday, one day after he went hunting in the Juniper Creek Game Land section of the swamp.

Abernethy, who lives in Morganton, was on vacation with his family in Myrtle Beach, according to the sheriff's office. For some reason, he lost his way after entering the game preserve.

When he didn't return at the scheduled time, family members called his cellphone but didn't get an answer. So they went to the area and found his car. A heavy coat, gloves and lunch box were still inside. At around 10 p.m. Monday, they alerted authorities.