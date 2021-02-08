 Skip to main content
Mikebriefs
Mikebriefs

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A search is underway in a North Carolina city for a man posing as a police officer who they say detained a woman, handcuffed her and took down her personal information, police said Monday.

The Wilmington Police Department said in a news release that the woman was walking on a local street on Sunday when a man driving a Dodge Charger drove alongside her and said he was investigating a robbery. The man was wearing a ballistic vest with the word “POLICE” on the front, the news release said.

According to police, the when the woman refused to provide her personal information, the man handcuffed the woman, gathered her personal information and then took off the handcuffs before leaving. Police said the woman wasn’t hurt.

