Mikebriefs

GREENSBORO — Early voting for the city's municipal election lasts through Saturday.

People can also register and vote at the same time during this period. To register, you'll need a document with your current name and address, such as:

• A North Carolina driver’s license.

• A photo identification from a government agency.

• A current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other government document.

Early voting sites can be found at:

• Old Guilford County Courthouse, Room 108, 301 W. Market St., Greensboro.

• Barber Park, 1500 Barber Park Drive, Greensboro.

• Craft Recreation Center, 3911 Yanceyville St., Greensboro.

• Griffin Recreation Center, 5301 Hilltop Road, Jamestown.

• Leonard Recreation Center, 6324 Ballinger Road, Greensboro. (The bridge is closed on Ballinger Road. Use the North Chimney Rock Road access.)

• Lewis Recreation Center, 3110 Forest Lawn Drive, Greensboro.

For more information, call 336-641-3836.​​

HIGH POINT — Deputies discovered 15 canines they suspect were intended for a dog fighting operation, according to a news release from the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies executed a search warrant at 1209 Penny Road and seized three adult male dogs, three adult females and nine puppies.

The owner of the premises, 51-year-old Toriano Marcellus Cave, was arrested.

RALEIGH — The former interim head of North Carolina's community college system is coming back while top leaders look to replace President Thomas Stith III, who abruptly resigned this week.

The State Board of Community Colleges voted on Wednesday to appoint Bill Carver as interim president, a position he held in late 2020 while the board decided to choose Stith to succeed Peter Hans.

The board announced Tuesday that it had accepted Stith's resignation, effective today, after barely 18 months on the job. His departure came days after the board met privately to consider Stith's performance. For some time, board members have been concerned about high turnover at the system office in Raleigh.

Carver was president of Nash Community College from 2005 to 2019 and served previously in several other roles at the school.

The board plans to form a search committee for a new permanent president, which would mark the fifth for the system since 2015.

— Staff and Wire Reports