Mikebriefs

RALEIGH — A program created by legislators to prevent overcrowding in state prisons has paid county jail operators millions of dollars to house certain offenders even as those facilities exceed capacity, according to a report released Monday.
Disability Rights North Carolina, the report’s author, said 50 counties received $4.2 million to house and transport people sentenced for misdemeanors during between 2018 and 2020 when their jails were above 100% capacity.
Fourteen people died in jails that were participating in what’s known as the Statewide Misdemeanant Confinement Program, the report said.
“The conditions we found are extremely dangerous for all people in these overcrowded jails, staff and those housed in them, and we are especially concerned for the safety and well-being of people with disabilities in these jails,” Luke Woollard, the organization's attorney, said in a news release.
Jails have long have held people convicted of misdemeanors serving 90 days or less. In 2011, state lawmakers passed a law that allowed jails, which are run by local sheriffs, to hold people sentenced to between 91 to 180 days for misdemeanors. Jails received $40 per inmate per day.
RALEIGH — A Wake County Superior Court judge has ordered the N.C. Department of Labor to consider a revised petition that calls for a permanent set of COVID-19 workplace safety standards for workers who bear the brunt of the pandemic.
The ruling is a minor step in favor of the immigrant and worker advocacy groups who initially filed the petition last October, but it doesn't guarantee that the Department of Labor will adopt any of the proposed protections.
"We're going to keep pushing even though it's a slow, frustrating process," said Clermont Ripley of the North Carolina Justice Center, who was part of the legal team that filed the petition.
WILMINGTON — Two stone pedestals that once held Confederate monuments in this tourist city have been removed.
The two pedestals — one that once held a statue of Confederate Attorney General George Davis and another that housed a memorial to Confederate war dead — are gone as more North Carolina cities are eliminating troubling ties to the past.
The city has agreed to move the pedestals into storage until a local chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy takes possession of them.