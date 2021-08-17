Mikebriefs

Head here

RALEIGH — A Wake County Superior Court judge has ordered the N.C. Department of Labor to consider a revised petition that calls for a permanent set of COVID-19 workplace safety standards for workers who bear the brunt of the pandemic.

The ruling is a minor step in favor of the immigrant and worker advocacy groups who initially filed the petition last October, but it doesn't guarantee that the Department of Labor will adopt any of the proposed protections.

"We're going to keep pushing even though it's a slow, frustrating process," said Clermont Ripley of the North Carolina Justice Center, who was part of the legal team that filed the petition.

WILMINGTON — Two stone pedestals that once held Confederate monuments in this tourist city have been removed.

The two pedestals — one that once held a statue of Confederate Attorney General George Davis and another that housed a memorial to Confederate war dead — are gone as more North Carolina cities are eliminating troubling ties to the past.