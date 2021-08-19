Mikebriefs

CHARLOTTE — The state's largest city has begun efforts to rename nine streets that were previously named for people identified as Confederate leaders and white supremacists.

The city announced Wednesday that Jefferson Davis Street, located in a predominantly Black neighborhood on the city's north side, would be changed along with eight other streets,

The city began contacting residents in June, inviting them to provide feedback and recommendations for new names.

BOLIVIA — A sheriff’s office has filed charges against a woman who they say abandoned and starved animals at her home, leading to 19 deaths in which some of them weren’t properly buried.

Laralee Gene Milligan Williams, 42, of Shallotte was arrested late last week on outstanding warrants from July 2020. Williams is charged with 12 counts of cruelty to animals and one count each of disposition of dead domesticated animals and abandonment of animals.

Arrest warrants show Williams is accused of abandoning and depriving more than 30 animals of nourishment, including dogs, cats, rabbits, chickens, turkeys, geese, pigs and a goat.