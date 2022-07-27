Mikebriefs

Head here

Head here

SALISBURY — A Rowan County woman apparently seeking revenge on her ex-boyfriend tried to set fire to his house — only it was the wrong place.

Authorities said that a homeowner in Gold Hill was awakened by a neighbor who saw a woman trying to set fire to the house. There were bundles of wood and a fire on the front porch and deputies found a jug of oil that they say was used to start the fire.

As the homeowner went to get a garden hose, he saw burning pieces of wood around a propane tank. The garden hose didn’t work because the woman had apparently used a sealant to block the flow of water, deputies said.

The homeowner grabbed a rifle and confronted the woman, who was holding one of his dogs on a leash.

With law enforcement and emergency personnel approaching, the woman drove off.

Head here

Head here

CHARLOTTE — A construction worker at one of the state's largest airports has been killed, according to his California-based employer.

Rosendin Electric, a company based in San Jose, filed a report Monday morning confirming Sunday's death at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. John Mallow, a spokesman for the N.C. Department of Labor, said the death was caused by electrocution.

The worker’s identity has not been released and the labor department is investigating the incident, an official said. It's not immediately known what project the worker was involved with when he died or what time it happened.

Head here

Head here

RALEIGH — More people are now eligible for the monkeypox vaccine, the state health department says.

People who have been in close physical contact with someone diagnosed with monkeypox in the past 14 days remain eligible, as before. But now the vaccine is available to men who have sex with men — and more than one partner — in the last 90 days instead of 14.

“We’re trying to broaden the language a little bit so we can continue to make sure we are getting ahead in preventing this virus from spreading,” said Kody Kinsley, North Carolina's Secretary of Health. “As we continue to get more availability of vaccines, we will continue to expand eligibility.”

North Carolina has 34 confirmed monkeypox cases.

When there were 24 cases in the state, all were among men between 18 and 50. Fifteen of them — or 63% — were Black. The other nine, or 37%, were white. None of the reported cases were among Hispanic men.

— Wire Reports