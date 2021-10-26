Mikebriefs

Head here

HIGH POINT — Police arrested a teenager who they say was shooting at an occupied home Monday night.

Officers responded to a residence in the 900 block of Bridges Drive around 9 p.m. after residents reported hearing bullets hit the side of the home, police said.

While officers were on the scene, they heard several shots being fired near the front of the residence. Two K-9 teams were deployed and searched the area for the shooter. That person turned out to be Joshua T. McQueen, 18, of High Point.

It's unknown why he was firing at the house.

NAGS HEAD — Two people have been arrested in the death of a missing baby whose remains were found in a trash can rack on the Outer Banks more than 30 years ago, police said Monday.

Nags Head police said that Scott Gordon Poole, 54, and his wife, 51-year-old Robin Lynn Bynum, were arrested late last week in Alexander County. Both are from Taylorsville. They’re charged with concealing the birth of the child.