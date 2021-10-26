Mikebriefs

Head here
HIGH POINT — Police arrested a teenager who they say was shooting at an occupied home Monday night.
Officers responded to a residence in the 900 block of Bridges Drive around 9 p.m. after residents reported hearing bullets hit the side of the home, police said.
While officers were on the scene, they heard several shots being fired near the front of the residence. Two K-9 teams were deployed and searched the area for the shooter. That person turned out to be Joshua T. McQueen, 18, of High Point.
It's unknown why he was firing at the house.
NAGS HEAD — Two people have been arrested in the death of a missing baby whose remains were found in a trash can rack on the Outer Banks more than 30 years ago, police said Monday.
Nags Head police said that Scott Gordon Poole, 54, and his wife, 51-year-old Robin Lynn Bynum, were arrested late last week in Alexander County. Both are from Taylorsville. They’re charged with concealing the birth of the child.
In April 1991, Nags Head police responding to a call found the remains of an infant who had been dead for some time. A medical examiner determined the child died of blunt force trauma and asphyxiation.
Investigators began a new look into the case in 2019 and sent the baby's rib bone to a Texas lab for forensic analysis. The lab recovered human DNA. Another analysis led to a married couple living in Taylorsville and known to have been in the Outer Banks around the time the infant was found.
McDonald’s employees in some select North Carolina cities joined a nationwide, one-day protest on Tuesday over the fastfood chain’s handling of sexual harassment allegations.
Employees in Charlotte, Durham and Marion walked out at noon as part of a 10-city strike.
“We are overworked, underpaid and mentally drained,” said Travis Archie of Charlotte. “When we use the power of our collective voices, together we hold businesses accountable. We want to show them that together we stand with them."
In April, McDonald’s said all of its 39,000 corporate and franchised restaurants in 100 countries will be required to follow new standards to prevent harassment, discrimination, violence and retaliation.
The new standards will begin in January.
“That seems like a lot of promises and we want to see action,” Archie said.
— Staff and Wire Reports