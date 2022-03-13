 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mikebriefs
Mikebriefs

NAGS HEAD — A 15-year-old girl died after a pickup truck hit her while she crossed a road on the Outer Banks, multiple news outlets reported.

The teenager was visiting the barrier islands off the coast of North Carolina when the crash happened on Saturday, March 12, the town of Nags Head said in a news release.

At about 7:30 p.m., officials said the girl tried to run to the other side of a highway. That's when the driver of a Chevrolet Colorado reportedly ran into her.

Off-duty first responders gave CPR to the girl, who was then taken to The Outer Banks Hospital. She later died, officials said.

The teenager — who wasn't identified in the town's news release — was from the European country of Albania.

Nags Head officials said the crash happened on South Croatan Highway, also called U.S. Highway 158.

"While the incident is still under investigation, neither speed nor alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash," the town said. "Charges are not expected to be brought against the driver."

