Mikebriefs

TAYLORSVILLE — A driver had to be rescued from inside a Walmart in North Carolina after a pickup truck crashed through an exterior wall and got stuck, according to the Central Alexander Fire Department.

The crash happened at 9 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at the Walmart Supercenter on N.C. 16 in Taylorsville, the department said in a news release. Taylorsville is about 60 miles northwest of Charlotte.

Investigators said the pickup “drove into the building” and came to a stop with its front/ doors pinned shut by walls.

Photos show the truck’s front end suffered heavy damage when it rammed through a front wall and into the store’s kitchen area.

The driver “was freed from the vehicle in a short period of time and turned over to EMS,” the department said.

However, it took longer to get the vehicle out of the store.

Fire and Rescue personnel resorted to “cutting away the cement blocks and shoring the building to maintain structural integrity,” officials said.

The driver, who officials did not publicly identify, was hospitalized “ with minor injuries,” WSOC reported. No injuries were reported among the store’s staff.

Investigators did not say what caused the crash.​

FAYETTEVILLE — An overturned tractor trailer carrying live catfish caused a big spill on Interstate 95, North Carolina officials say.

The truck crashed heading north on I-95 around 5 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, a North Carolina Department of Transportation spokesperson told McClatchy News. When it flipped, the truck spilled tons of live catfish and 150 gallons of diesel fuel along the highway near exit 65, about 20 miles northeast of Fayetteville.

A total of 22,000 pounds of fish covered the highway, WDTV reported.

Authorities were forced to shut down a portion of the highway.

DURHAM — The Durham City Council voted unanimously Monday night to create a social district that will let people drink outdoors downtown.

The new ordinance could make downtown open-container friendly as soon as Dec. 1.

Downtown Durham Inc. hopes to run the social district and has been working on getting the ordinance passed since March.

“I’m convinced that we’re on good ground,” Mayor Pro Tem Mark-Anthony Middleton said. “We are not using city staff. We’re shopping this out to DDI, who’s well established, well known to us.”

After the vote, Mayor Elaine O’Neal raised one of the lime green buttons DDI distributed to drum up support. It’s got a big check mark on it and reads “Yes Downtown Durham Social District” in all capital letters.

“We will be ever vigilant, and we will be watching safe and happy times in downtown Durham for everybody,” O’Neal said with a smile.

— Wire Reports