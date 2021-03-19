Mikebriefs

Head here

RALEIGH — The North Carolina legislature would formally endorse a U.S. constitutional convention that considers sending a congressional term-limit amendment to the states under a resolution approved by the state House on Wednesday.

The call for a convention had support from House Speaker Tim Moore, a resolution sponsor. Moore said limiting the time a U.S. representative or senator can serve in Washington would increase their effectiveness.

Having the same people in Washington for decades “leads to a lot of paralysis, regardless of which party is in charge,” said Moore, a Cleveland County Republican who has served in the state House since 2003. There are no term limits for North Carolina state legislators. Moore said serving in Raleigh is different from Washington because it's part-time work. The resolution doesn't propose specific limits on serving.

RALEIGH — North Carolina tax filers will get another month to complete their individual state returns, in keeping with the IRS decision to push its April 15 deadline back to May.