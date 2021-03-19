Mikebriefs

Head here
RALEIGH — The North Carolina legislature would formally endorse a U.S. constitutional convention that considers sending a congressional term-limit amendment to the states under a resolution approved by the state House on Wednesday.
The call for a convention had support from House Speaker Tim Moore, a resolution sponsor. Moore said limiting the time a U.S. representative or senator can serve in Washington would increase their effectiveness.
Having the same people in Washington for decades “leads to a lot of paralysis, regardless of which party is in charge,” said Moore, a Cleveland County Republican who has served in the state House since 2003. There are no term limits for North Carolina state legislators. Moore said serving in Raleigh is different from Washington because it's part-time work. The resolution doesn't propose specific limits on serving.
RALEIGH — North Carolina tax filers will get another month to complete their individual state returns, in keeping with the IRS decision to push its April 15 deadline back to May.
The state Department of Revenue announced this week the traditional tax filing and payment deadline is now May 17, just like the new federal date. Tax officials cite giving people more time to deal with unusual tax circumstances brought on by the pandemic for the delay.
State law gives Revenue Secretary Ron Penny the authority to extend the state deadline. But he can’t change other tax requirements, so for now interest is added on to payments made after April 15. Penny said in a news release that Gov. Roy Cooper and legislative leaders are willing to work on law changes to reflect the extension. They eliminated the interest mandate when last year's deadline was delayed.
The department says the later deadline doesn’t apply to sales taxes or income tax withholdings, or to estimated tax payments due on April 15.
— Wire Reports