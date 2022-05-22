Mikebriefs

GREENSBORO — Downtown Greensboro Inc. is heating things up with the return of the Summer Passport Program. The program challenges the Triad to spend $25 or more in a downtown business for the chance to win money.

Participants can upload a photo of their receipt via the Downtown Greensboro app or to the Downtown Greensboro website to be entered into a weekly drawing for $500. Additionally, the represented business on the winning receipt will also receive $500.

Spend more money, get more entries. For example, spend $100 and receive four weekly entries.

The contest will run for 14 weeks this summer. Entries will begin on May 30, with the first drawing to be held June 3 and the final drawing on Sept. 2.​

The mother of a 22-year-old East Carolina University student who died while interning with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol has filed a lawsuit against the state agency.

Michael Steven Higgins, 22, died after a single-vehicle crash while riding with N.C. State Highway Trooper Omar Romero in Pitt County in August 2020. Romero was in pursuit of a suspected impaired driver, but lost control of the vehicle in a curve and hit a utility pole and two large trees, The News & Observer previously reported.

Higgins died at the scene. Romero was treated at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Lisa Higgins, Michael’s mother, filed suit in Pitt County Superior Court and the North Carolina Industrial Commission “alleging gross negligence in connection with her son’s wrongful death,” according to the JC White Law Group, which is representing Higgins.

The lawsuit, filed on April 25, claims Romero violated state law and NCSHP policies by taking Wiggins on “an unauthorized high-speed chase.”

The lawsuit also names Trooper Brandon Cruz for encouraging Romero and Higgins to pursue a high-speed chase. According to a press release issued by Higgins’ attorneys, Cruz “told Romero about a woman he suspected may have been drunk, and goaded Romero, who had Michael in his car, to ‘go stop her.’”