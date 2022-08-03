Mikebriefs

Head here

DUDLEY — One sheriff’s deputy is dead and two others remain hospitalized after they were shot inside a Wayne County home.

Investigators say the incident happened around 10:30 a.m. on Monday when deputies arrived at the home in Dudley to serve papers. That's when the man inside responded by opening fire.

“The gunfire was pretty instantaneous,” said Joel Gilley, a spokesman for Wayne County.

The suspect, 23-year-old Jourdan Hamilton, then barricaded himself in the home, officials said.

Sgt. Matthew Fishman, 38, died after being struck. The other two deputies remain in stable condition.

A SWAT team entered the residence about 8 p.m. and found Hamilton dead from “an apparent fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound,” officials said.

An autopsy is to be performed on Hamilton.

CHARLOTTE — A spate of infections has Mecklenburg County being categorized as "high" risk for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Mecklenburg joins several neighboring counties like Rowan, Cabarrus and Gaston, which were classified as high risk last week.

The color-coded risk factor is determined by the total number of new infections, number of hospital beds in use and total hospitalizations, according to the CDC.​​

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH — A 24-year-old Texas man who went missing while swimming at a North Carolina beach was found dead days later on the shores of Camp Lejeune, officials said.

The man, identified as Moses Muchai, was found Monday — days after he disappeared while swimming with his 12-year-old brother, according to authorities.

The brothers had walked out onto a sandbar near the New River Inlet at North Topsail Beach on an afternoon late last week to look at a shrimp boat in the water.

Their uncle, Christopher Githire, said that family members started looking for the brothers when they hadn’t returned before dinnertime.

A woman on the beach told Githire that she had seen them heading toward the shrimp boat. When he looked out over the water, he saw them trying to swim back to shore as the tide rose, causing the sandbar to disappear.

Rescue crews from the North Topsail Fire Department responded just after 4:30 p.m. and pulled the 12-year-old boy to safety within eight minutes.

But Muchai went under the surface, and rescuers were not able to find him.

— Wire Reports