Mikebriefs

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina state government continues to hold a comfortable cushion of additional borrowing capacity that it could use and still remain fiscally sound, according to an annual report released this week.
The Debt Affordability Study authors estimate the state could approve $4.35 billion in bonds this year — or $1.42 billion annually for the next five years — and remain within self-imposed limits.
The cap is designed to help the state retain top credit-rating agency scores that keep borrowing costs low. The 2021 study calculated a similar projection on borrowing that's repaid using state general-fund tax collections.
Outstanding debt on non-transportation projects is currently projected to fall to less than $1.9 billion in 2026, the report said. Discussions about a school construction bond package in 2021 eased as state coffers became flush with a state surplus and federal COVID-19 recovery dollars. The legislature instead funded scores of projects with cash.
The study, approved by a panel led by State Treasurer Dale Folwell, again warned there's no additional debt capacity for transportation projects for the foreseeable future.
SALISBURY, N.C. (AP) — More than a dozen gravestones were either broken or toppled in a historic Black cemetery in North Carolina where the oldest headstone is said to date back more than 170 years, officials said.
It’s not clear when or why the Dixonville Cemetery was vandalized, but Dixonville-Lincoln Memorial Task Force Chair Emily Perry said it was heartbreaking to see vandalism affecting a project she has worked on for 11 years, the Salisbury Post reported.
The vandalism was discovered as Perry and communications staff with the city of Salisbury drove to the cemetery on Wednesday to film videos for Black History Month.
One of the city’s oldest Black cemeteries, Dixonville Cemetery was deeded to the city of Salisbury in 1874. There are more than 500 documented burials that have occurred at the Dixonville site since 1914. However, many took before there was official record-keeping and are unmarked. The oldest existing headstone in Dixonville Cemetery dates to 1851.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A trial judge's 2020 order removing an elected court clerk from the job in a central North Carolina county was vacated Tuesday by a state appeals court, which raised procedural and constitutional questions about the sanction.
The three judges on the Court of Appeals panel ruled unanimously to return the matter involving then-Franklin County Clerk of Superior Court Patricia Chastain to the county courthouse.
Superior Court Judge Tom Lock removed Chastain because of numerous actions that “demonstrated a reckless disregard for the high standards of her office,” he wrote.
According to Lock's order, Chastain's actions included handing out gift certificates to a local nutrition and health store to a pool of potential jurors and letting a judicial candidate speak to a jury pool. Chastain asked the district attorney on behalf of citizens to reduce or dismiss traffic and minor criminal offenses, the order said, and she showed up unannounced at the home of a couple to say she was mediating a dispute between them and their neighbors.