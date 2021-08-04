Mikebriefs

Head here

Head here

RALEIGH — A bill that would regulate sports gambling across North Carolina and give the state a piece of the revenues is finally getting a hearing this year in the legislature.

The Senate Finance Committee debated Wednesday on a measure filed months ago that would allow up to 12 companies to obtain sports wagering licenses from the state.

These operators could allow in-person or online betting for college, professional and some amateur sports like the Olympics.

Significant blocs of legislators oppose gambling, but the start of debate signals some level of support.

Head here

Head here

RALEIGH — The state's young people would need parental permission before receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in legislation approved unanimously Tuesday by the N.C. Senate.

The bill, which now must return to the House for consideration, contains a parent or guardian requirement for vaccines approved by federal regulators for emergency use, such as the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. It's currently the only coronavirus vaccine available to children as young as 12.