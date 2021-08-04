Mikebriefs

Head here
RALEIGH — A bill that would regulate sports gambling across North Carolina and give the state a piece of the revenues is finally getting a hearing this year in the legislature.
The Senate Finance Committee debated Wednesday on a measure filed months ago that would allow up to 12 companies to obtain sports wagering licenses from the state.
These operators could allow in-person or online betting for college, professional and some amateur sports like the Olympics.
Significant blocs of legislators oppose gambling, but the start of debate signals some level of support.
RALEIGH — The state's young people would need parental permission before receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in legislation approved unanimously Tuesday by the N.C. Senate.
The bill, which now must return to the House for consideration, contains a parent or guardian requirement for vaccines approved by federal regulators for emergency use, such as the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. It's currently the only coronavirus vaccine available to children as young as 12.
North Carolina law currently allows those under 18 to make the vaccine decision on their own. However, legislators wanted more assurances that parents will have a say.
POINT HARBOR — Before a helicopter crashed along the coast of North Carolina last month, killing two Virginia men, it was seen landing in a field and taking off again, according to the National Transportation Safety Board's preliminary report.
The Robinson Helicopter R44 II was destroyed July 19 when it crashed in the Albemarle Sound near Point Harbor, killing the pilot and passenger. Local officials identified them as brothers Alan and John Arant.
After refueling at Mecklenburg-Brunswick Regional Airport in South Hill, Va., the brothers took off for Dare County Regional Airport about 5:30 p.m.
About an hour later, a witness in Hertford reported seeing a helicopter land in a field about a half-mile from the shoreline and drove over to see if they needed help. The helicopter took off when the witness was about 50 feet away. The witness reported that the takeoff was quick and the helicopter sounded normal as it flew southeast toward the Albemarle Sound. It was overcast and misty.
The next day, fragments of the helicopter were found in that area and the brothers’ bodies were found later.
— Wire Reports