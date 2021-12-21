Mikebriefs

Head here
GREENSBORO — A local man operating a landscape service pleaded guilty Monday to filing a false tax return, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
In October 2018, Steve Sloan filed a false federal income tax return that underreported Total Lawn and Landscape Pros' 2017 gross receipts by more than $250,000, the Justice Department said. Sloan also filed federal income tax returns for 2014 through 2016 and 2018 that similarly underreported the company's gross receipts.
A "significant percentage" of the unreported money stemmed from one elderly customer.
For tax years 2014 through 2018, Sloan reported total gross receipts of $855,000. However, payments from the elderly customer alone exceeded $1.5 million over that same time period.
In total, the tax loss to the Internal Revenue Service amounted to $318,735, the Justice Department said.
Sloan, 64, is scheduled to be sentenced in June and faces a maximum sentence of three years in prison.
CHARLOTTE — A police officer shot and killed a man who was stabbing his ex-wife's 13-year-old daughter, authorities said.
The teenager was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries over the weekend, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.
The girl's mother fled after the man forced his way into a Charlotte home. Officers found the man holding the girl at knifepoint and were trying to convince him to release her before they were forced to shoot him.
“They were met with something that horrific, to see a 13-year-old getting stabbed, and they were left with no choice" but to shoot the man, Police Chief Johnny Jennings said. “The motive to stab a 13-year-old is something that is beyond comprehension for us.”
DURHAM — Dr. Charles Johnson, the first Black faculty member in the Duke University School of Medicine and first African-American physician on the university faculty, has died. He was 94.
A news release from the school says Johnson died last week.
In September 1970, Dr. Eugene A. Stead Jr., a former chair of the department of medicine and physician-in-chief of Duke Hospital recommended that Johnson be appointed to assistant professor of medicine in the medical school.
The Alabama native was instrumental in improving Duke’s recruiting practices to attract more diverse candidates.