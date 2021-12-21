Mikebriefs

The teenager was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries over the weekend, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

The girl's mother fled after the man forced his way into a Charlotte home. Officers found the man holding the girl at knifepoint and were trying to convince him to release her before they were forced to shoot him.

“They were met with something that horrific, to see a 13-year-old getting stabbed, and they were left with no choice" but to shoot the man, Police Chief Johnny Jennings said. “The motive to stab a 13-year-old is something that is beyond comprehension for us.”

DURHAM — Dr. Charles Johnson, the first Black faculty member in the Duke University School of Medicine and first African-American physician on the university faculty, has died. He was 94.

A news release from the school says Johnson died last week.

In September 1970, Dr. Eugene A. Stead Jr., a former chair of the department of medicine and physician-in-chief of Duke Hospital recommended that Johnson be appointed to assistant professor of medicine in the medical school.