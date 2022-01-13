Mikebriefs

Head here
GREENSBORO — Few details are available about a shooting Wednesday night that injured at least one person.
Officers responded to Moses Cone Hospital at 10:30 p.m. in reference to a walk-in gunshot victim, according to a news release from Greensboro police.
The shooting occurred in the area of Murchie and Redor streets.
The victim's injuries weren't considered life-threatening.
It's unknown what led to the shooting.
LEWISVILLE — A man is charged with multiple hunting offenses after an accident last week in which a woman was shot in the chest with an arrow as he was handing her a bow, authorities said.
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission says Noah Foster Herrin, 19, and Kaitlin Marie Jones, 18, were coming down from a tree stand on a tract of land near Lewisville on Friday when Herrin handed a crossbow loaded with an arrow to Jones.
During the transfer, the arrow was released and struck Jones in the chest, the report said. She remains hospitalized.
The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office ruled the shooting accidental and said it will file no charges related to the shooting.
Herrin is charged with hunting deer after the season was closed. He is also charged with four other hunting offenses based on prior activities, including hunting without a license and hunting big game without a license.
RALEIGH — The State Bureau of Investigation said it has received a record number of reports of suspected online child exploitation for a second year.
According to the agency, its Computer Crimes Unit and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force continue to see an increase in the number of tips.
In 2021, the SBI received 12,760 tips. That's an increase from 9,308 in 2020 and 4,930 in 2019.
Kevin Roughton, a special agent in charge, said the numbers indicate the problem is serious.
The top three sources for last year’s tips came from Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram.
The SBI suggests that parents frequently communicate with their kids about who they interact with online and talk to them about what is and what isn’t acceptable online behavior. They also advise parents to warn their children about the dangers of sharing inappropriate photos and video, and to check their phones periodically to see what apps they have and how they’re using them.