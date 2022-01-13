Mikebriefs

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office ruled the shooting accidental and said it will file no charges related to the shooting.

Herrin is charged with hunting deer after the season was closed. He is also charged with four other hunting offenses based on prior activities, including hunting without a license and hunting big game without a license.

Head here

Head here

RALEIGH — The State Bureau of Investigation said it has received a record number of reports of suspected online child exploitation for a second year.

According to the agency, its Computer Crimes Unit and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force continue to see an increase in the number of tips.

In 2021, the SBI received 12,760 tips. That's an increase from 9,308 in 2020 and 4,930 in 2019.

Kevin Roughton, a special agent in charge, said the numbers indicate the problem is serious.

The top three sources for last year’s tips came from Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram.