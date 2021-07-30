Mikebriefs

Head here
JACKSONVILLE — The operator of a news website has been sentenced to a minimum of 11 months in prison for attempting to extort money from an Onslow County attorney.
Ernie Lee, a district attorney for Onslow County, says Gerald Jackson Jr., the operator of “The North Carolina Beat," faces a maximum sentence of 23 months.
According to Lee, between Sept. 18 and Sept. 19, 2019, Jackson is alleged to have tried to extort $4,500 from a Jacksonville attorney in exchange for not publicly disclosing personal embarrassing information.
Lee said the attorney never paid the money and instead went to the sheriff’s office.
CURRITUCK — The Currituck-Knotts Island ferry service was briefly suspended to alleviate a staffing shortage, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation's Ferry Division.
The Currituck-Knotts Island route resumed its scheduled service on Friday.
Earlier this year, the department said its ferry service was facing a shortage of deck hands, seamen and captains. Most years, there is often a waiting list to get a ferry job. But this year the service needed to fill an expanded summer schedule.
Jed Dixon, deputy director of the North Carolina Ferry Division, said the pandemic prevented an annual job fair that typically helps recruit enough employees. Even so, he said that people could simply be choosing other careers.
North Carolina operates 22 ferries on seven routes, and officials say about two million people ride the vessels each year.
WILSON — A Wilson County woman has joined the elite ranks of two-time living organ donors.
On Tuesday, surgeons in New York took the liver from 54-year-old Stephanie Allen and transplanted it into her brother. Allen, a delivery driver and mother of four, previously donated a kidney to her sister in 2006.
“Right now, she is the sunshine in my world,” said Eric Allen, whose liver has been failing for two years.
According to the United Network for Organ Sharing, just 91 people have donated two organs to two people since April 1994.
Allen will stay in New York for a month during her recovery.
“Doctors have told me I don’t have any more organs to give,” she said. “But if I had one and my other siblings needed it, I’d give it. It is hard to watch someone you love suffer and do nothing.”