Mikebriefs

Jed Dixon, deputy director of the North Carolina Ferry Division, said the pandemic prevented an annual job fair that typically helps recruit enough employees. Even so, he said that people could simply be choosing other careers.

North Carolina operates 22 ferries on seven routes, and officials say about two million people ride the vessels each year.

Head here

Head here

WILSON — A Wilson County woman has joined the elite ranks of two-time living organ donors.

On Tuesday, surgeons in New York took the liver from 54-year-old Stephanie Allen and transplanted it into her brother. Allen, a delivery driver and mother of four, previously donated a kidney to her sister in 2006.

“Right now, she is the sunshine in my world,” said Eric Allen, whose liver has been failing for two years.

According to the United Network for Organ Sharing, just 91 people have donated two organs to two people since April 1994.

Allen will stay in New York for a month during her recovery.