Mikebriefs

RALEIGH — State health officials have confirmed North Carolina’s first flu-related death of the season.

According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, an adult in western North Carolina died of complications of influenza the third week of October. To protect the family’s privacy, department officials said they won’t release that person’s name, age, gender, hometown or county.

“This is a sad reminder that flu can be a serious illness and can lead to complications and even death in some cases,” state epidemiologist Dr. Zack Moore said in a news release. “With flu cases increasing and COVID-19 still with us, it is tremendously important for people to get a flu vaccine this year.”

Influenza cases and deaths reached historic lows during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 influenza seasons, officials said.

That’s because precautions people took to slow the spread of the coronavirus also had the same effect on the flu and other respiratory illnesses.

RALEIGH — Police arrested a driver after they say he ran a truck off the side of the road, fatally striking a 65-year-old pedestrian late Tuesday afternoon.

Willson Trenholm Holliday, 51, was charged with driving while impaired after he struck Jose Mejia. Mejia was taken to a hospital, where he died.

A preliminary investigation found that after striking Mejia, Holliday overcorrected and the 2005 Toyota Tundra he was driving crossed multiple lanes and struck a tree.

SELMA — As campaigning ahead of the midterm elections enters the final stretch, Republicans Ted Budd and Bo Hines, running in important races that could help their party capture control of Congress, called upon U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas for his support.

Budd is in a bitter fight for a U.S. Senate seat against Cheri Beasley; Hines and Wiley Nickel are trying to represent the 13th Congressional District.

Speaking to Budd and Hines supporters in Selma, a small town in Johnston County, Cruz said the country was in crisis.

“We see what’s happening in Washington,” Cruz said. “Biden and Harris and Pelosi and Schumer — everything they do is wrong. It’s actually impressive to get every policy wrong. If they rolled the dice, if they threw darts at a wall, by accident they’d get something right. Every single thing they touch turns to garbage.”

— Wire Reports