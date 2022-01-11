Mikebriefs

Head here
GREENSBORO — A shortage of garbage truck drivers "due to COVID-19" may impact what time trash is picked up in some neighborhoods, according to a news release from the city of Greensboro.
"Staff will continue to collect garbage, recycling, yard waste and bulk items on the regular schedule, however, the time of your collection may be earlier or later than usual," the release said.
To ensure that your containers and yard waste is are collected, the city recommends residents bring all containers to the curb the night before or, at the latest, by 7 a.m. on collection day.
JACKSONVILLE — A teenager has died after his dad, a police officer, accidentally shot him.
The 15-year-old son's death was announced more than a week after he was shot in the head and rushed to a hospital on Dec. 27, according to the Onslow County Sheriff's Office.
At the time of the incident, deputies said the shooter was a police officer for the city of Jacksonville.
Deputies said a preliminary investigation showed "that the incident was an accidental" handgun shooting which occurred at a home roughly 110 miles southeast of Raleigh.
"The caller is advising that it's going to be accidental," someone said in a sheriff's office dispatch recording. "They were advising they were playing with toy guns. Somehow they've had a gunshot wound."
The teenager reportedly was in life-threatening condition when he was taken to a trauma center on the Camp Lejeune military base and then to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. Deputies later said the 15-year-old had died.
WACO — A Cleveland County man thought his $1 Cash 5 lottery ticket was no good and nearly tossed it in the trash.
But John Cornwell thought twice about it and decided to ask the clerk at the convenience store where he bought the ticket to scan it again. Now he's glad he did.
Cornwell said the clerk told him: "I think you won the big one."
His ticket hit a $277,086 jackpot, officials with the North Carolina Education Lottery said.
“I waited until I got home and screamed out loud to my wife that I won,” Cornwell said. “She thought I made it up."
He beat odds of 1 in 962,598.
“I checked the ticket, and there was a message about going to the lottery office,” Cornwell said. “I almost threw it away. I thought it was just a bad ticket.”