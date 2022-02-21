Mikebriefs

Head here
CHARLOTTE — A traffic stop over the weekend almost turned deadly as a sheriff’s deputy and motorist exchanged gunfire.
Deputy Dijon Whyms was shot after stopping a vehicle about 4:15 p.m. Saturday in northeast Charlotte. As Whyms approached, Aidan Cole Bryant fired multiple shots, striking Whyms.
Whyms returned fire, injuring Cole.
Officials didn’t know how many shots were exchanged or what made Bryant open fire.
Whyms is in stable condition, according to Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden. “He gave me the thumbs up,” McFadden told reporters.
MOORESVILLE — Sir Winston Churchill’s great-grandson recently visited Lake Norman High School to bestow the rarest of honors for a high school marching band anywhere in the world.
Sir Duncan Sandys (pronounced “Sands”) holds the honorary title of former Lord Mayor of London. As part of his official duties, he travels the world to present formal invitations to the most accomplished high school bands to perform in his city’s New Year’s Day parade.
So there he stood, at a podium on a stage at the high school, looking out to the 100 or so band members. He was formally inviting them, he said, to join the “greatest event in the greatest city in the world,” an “exclusive and prestigious, world-famous event. Congratulations.”
Cheers and applause ensued.
In about 22 months, on Jan. 1, 2024, the school's band will march with 10,000 other parade participants from 22 countries past the Palace of Westminster, Trafalgar Square and Piccadilly Circus.
Sandys told band members: Look twice when you pass the 12-foot-high statue of my great-grandfather on Parliament Square.
CHARLOTTE — Many Mecklenburg businesses say they're glad the county will soon end its public indoor mask mandate after nearly two years of navigating changing COVID-19 restrictions.
Masks mandates and other safety protocols have been a politically contentious issue since the pandemic began in early 2020. Enforcing the rules, however, has been largely left up to businesses.
Joe Kuhlmann, owner of The Evening Muse music venue, said that since being able to reopen last May, customers have repeatedly balked at having to wear a facial covering.