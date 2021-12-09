Mikebriefs

Average annual pay, including benefits, at the center will be above the Cabarrus County average of $41,255, according to the state.

A state incentives committee voted Wednesday to give cash rebates of up to $2.3 million over 12 years to the company should it meet job-creation and investment thresholds. The Job Development Investment Grants equate to a portion of the income tax withholdings from the positions created.

STUART, Va. — An albino deer and her fawn were shot and killed illegally in a Virginia county, and the sheriff is offering a reward for information leading to whomever is responsible.

“We get an albino deer once in a while in Patrick County,” game warden Dale Owens said. “But never have I ever seen two together. That’s something that very rarely ever happens.”

Owens said whoever shot the deer didn't have permission to hunt on the property and were shooting from the roadway. He said it's believed the incident occurred between midnight and 5 a.m. on Monday.