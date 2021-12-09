Mikebriefs

Head here
RALEIGH — The North Carolina Forest Service lifted a ban on open burning in most of the state Wednesday, but the order remains in effect in 33 central and western counties.
A statewide ban went into effect in late November due to hazardous forest fire conditions and has been lifted in 67 counties.
“The rainfall we are seeing across much of the state right now is doing what we need it to do,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Forest fuels are soaking it in, and conditions are improving."
CONCORD — The Kroger Co. plans to build a high-tech warehouse in central North Carolina designed to carry out delivery orders for its customers in the growing e-commerce market, creating nearly 700 jobs over five years, it was announced on Wednesday.
The customer fulfillment center, to be built in Concord, will use advanced robotics and automation to collect room-temperature, frozen and chilled groceries. The operation will be up and running within 24 months of the groundbreaking, Kroger said.
Stores operated by Cincinnati-based Kroger, the nation's largest grocery retailer, include North Carolina-based Harris Teeter.
Average annual pay, including benefits, at the center will be above the Cabarrus County average of $41,255, according to the state.
A state incentives committee voted Wednesday to give cash rebates of up to $2.3 million over 12 years to the company should it meet job-creation and investment thresholds. The Job Development Investment Grants equate to a portion of the income tax withholdings from the positions created.
STUART, Va. — An albino deer and her fawn were shot and killed illegally in a Virginia county, and the sheriff is offering a reward for information leading to whomever is responsible.
“We get an albino deer once in a while in Patrick County,” game warden Dale Owens said. “But never have I ever seen two together. That’s something that very rarely ever happens.”
Owens said whoever shot the deer didn't have permission to hunt on the property and were shooting from the roadway. He said it's believed the incident occurred between midnight and 5 a.m. on Monday.
Albino deer are not protected in Virginia, although in some states they are. Regardless, Owens said, the perpetrator faces multiple charges and hundreds of dollars in fines.