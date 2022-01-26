Mikebriefs

Head here
Head here
GREENSBORO — Someone shot at a vehicle several times early Wednesday along Interstate 40 near West Wendover Avenue, police said in a news release.
The incident occurred at 4:46 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-40 where police found the vehicle and driver, who they say may have been grazed by a bullet. They were taken to a local hospital to be checked for possible injury.
The suspect vehicle was described as a black SUV. It's unknown what led to the shooting.
Head here
Head here
OCRACOKE — A 55-foot yacht has washed ashore on the North Carolina coast, the latest vessel to be victimized by shifting sands in recent months.
The Vivens Aqua ran aground around 1 a.m. Tuesday near the south end of Ocracoke Island, according to the National Park Service. Investigators did not say what caused the incident to occur.
The National Park Service said it is working with the U.S. Coast Guard and the yacht's owner to have it removed from the beach.
The Vivens Aqua is just the latest in a string of boats finding their way to North Carolina beaches.
A 37-foot sailboat grounded near Avon Pier on Hatteras Island in early December. Rescuers helped the owner make it to shore, and contractors removed the boat from the beach. That same month, a 78-foot commercial shrimp trawler beached in Southern Shores.
In 2020, the Ocean Pursuit became stuck on the beach at Bodie Island and remained there for more than a year. The park service eventually had to erect signs telling visitors not to go inside.
Head here
Head here
RALEIGH — North Carolina’s state parks system saw a record number of visitors last year.
According to data provided by the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, 22.8 million visitors entered the state’s 41 parks in addition to recreation and natural areas. That’s a 15% increase from the 19.8 million visitors to parks in 2020, when more people sought outdoor activities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jockey’s Ridge State Park in the Outer Banks was 2021′s most visited park with more than 1.8 million guests — about 100,000 fewer than in 2020. The second most frequented park, Jordan Lake State Recreation Area in Apex, saw the largest growth, up 84% from the nearly 877,000 visitors in 2020.