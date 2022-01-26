Mikebriefs

Head here

GREENSBORO — Someone shot at a vehicle several times early Wednesday along Interstate 40 near West Wendover Avenue, police said in a news release.

The incident occurred at 4:46 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-40 where police found the vehicle and driver, who they say may have been grazed by a bullet. They were taken to a local hospital to be checked for possible injury.

The suspect vehicle was described as a black SUV. It's unknown what led to the shooting.

OCRACOKE — A 55-foot yacht has washed ashore on the North Carolina coast, the latest vessel to be victimized by shifting sands in recent months.

The Vivens Aqua ran aground around 1 a.m. Tuesday near the south end of Ocracoke Island, according to the National Park Service. Investigators did not say what caused the incident to occur.

The National Park Service said it is working with the U.S. Coast Guard and the yacht's owner to have it removed from the beach.