Mikebriefs

MORGANTON — Instead of worrying about inmates getting out, it was officers trying to get into a North Carolina jail that was a problem when the locks malfunctioned, according to the sheriff.

Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisenant said jail staff noticed a smell of smoke inside the building late Wednesday afternoon, The News Herald of Morganton reported. Whisenant said doors started to fail in nine pods shortly after they noticed the smell, and the manual override keys would not open the lock leading into one of seven cell blocks.

The Morganton Department of Public Safety was sent to the jail to help with any fire and smoke and to break through the doors if necessary, Whisenant said. Staff also made preparations to evacuate the jail if needed, and 12 off-duty deputies were called in to work to help with supervising and moving inmates to other jails.

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — One Virginia city has reached an agreement to go back to being a town.

The city of Martinsville, located on Virginia's border with North Carolina, has reached an agreement with Henry County to revert to a town within the county.