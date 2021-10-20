Mikebriefs

Head here
GREENSBORO — A nursing home has three additional cases of COVID-19 in an outbreak there, according to state health officials. However, the facility's executive director said they currently only have one case.
A report released Tuesday from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Adams Farm Living & Rehabilitation had two additional staff cases (for three total) and one additional resident case (for two total) since the previous week's list.
Executive director Sherry Ingram Bass said Wednesday there actually is only one active case — a staff member who is recovering at home.
The nursing home provides regular COVID-19 case updates on its website.
“We haven’t had any identified transmission in the facility," Ingram Bass said.
She added that the last positive test result was on Sept. 3 and involved a resident who had recently come into the facility.
Ingram Bass said the cases involving three staff members were breakthrough cases — meaning, all of them were vaccinated against the disease.
Data for other previously reported outbreaks at Guilford County nursing facilities did not show any change in Tuesday's report.
ASHEVILLE — A body has been found in a North Carolina river, the second such instance in just under three weeks, police said.
The Asheville Police Department said in a news release on Wednesday that the body of Benjamin Lee Hoffman II, 40, of Asheville was found on Monday in the Swannanoa River. Police believe foul play was involved, but provided no additional details.
On Oct. 2, the body of Jose Reynoso Ramirez, 19, of Woodfin was found near the same location where Hoffman’s body was found. Two people were charged in Ramirez’s death but have not been arrested.
A police spokeswoman said investigators don't believe the two deaths are related.
RALEIGH — A Johnston County jury has awarded $175,000 to a man injured at a hospital after an employee crashed into him with a portable X-ray machine.
Alfonzo Gutierrez, 73, had traveled to WakeMed in 2017 to visit his wife, Hazel, who was in the emergency room.
When he came to the intersection of two hallways, the machine was being pushed and hit him "so hard that it knocked him violently to the floor," according to the lawsuit filed in 2018.