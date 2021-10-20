Mikebriefs

Head here

Head here

ASHEVILLE — A body has been found in a North Carolina river, the second such instance in just under three weeks, police said.

The Asheville Police Department said in a news release on Wednesday that the body of Benjamin Lee Hoffman II, 40, of Asheville was found on Monday in the Swannanoa River. Police believe foul play was involved, but provided no additional details.

On Oct. 2, the body of Jose Reynoso Ramirez, 19, of Woodfin was found near the same location where Hoffman’s body was found. Two people were charged in Ramirez’s death but have not been arrested.

A police spokeswoman said investigators don't believe the two deaths are related.

Head here

Head here

RALEIGH — A Johnston County jury has awarded $175,000 to a man injured at a hospital after an employee crashed into him with a portable X-ray machine.

Alfonzo Gutierrez, 73, had traveled to WakeMed in 2017 to visit his wife, Hazel, who was in the emergency room.