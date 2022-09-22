Mikebriefs

Head here

GRAHAM — Two teens, one 14 and the other 17, are accused in the fatal shooting of two 16-year-old males in late August, according to police.

The names of the suspects were not released because of their ages, police said, but they were both charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree murder. They are being held at juvenile detention facilities.

The suspects are accused of shooting the 16-year-olds on Aug. 25 around 1 a.m. in the parking lot of a Graham apartment complex.

But it wasn't until 11 a.m. — based on information Burlington investigators gave Graham police — that the bodies of the two 16-year-olds were discovered in a wooded area behind the apartment complex.

It's unknown what led investigators to suspect the two teenagers or why the altercation took place.

THOMASVILLE — A man scrubbing his pickup truck at a Davidson County car wash watched in shock as it suddenly drove off — with his dog Suzie inside.

The frightening incident happened just before 6 p.m. last Sunday on Hasty School Road. Detectives say the owner was victimized by a resourceful thief who prowled the car wash.

“The suspect walked right up while the owner was washing the truck and was able to sneak in the other side,” police said in a news release. “The suspect sped off with the owner’s dog still inside.”

Hundreds of people shared the department’s Facebook post, including commenters who reported a dog resembling Suzie was seen wandering the Interstate 85 Business loop around Thomasville.

Suzie, a Belgian Malinois, was found unharmed on Tuesday. It's not known where she was found.

However, suspect James William Howard — a 34-year-old from Thomasville — remains at large as does the white Ford F-150 pickup he stole.

SOUTHERN SHORES — One person was injured and another died after their glider crashed off the North Carolina coast.

The “ultra-light glider” inexplicably experienced a malfunction and plunged into the Atlantic Ocean.

“One individual was rescued and safely brought to shore,” according to Southern Shores officials in a news release.

Crews launched a search for the second passenger, whose body was later found.

The crash was reported at about 10 a.m. near Ocean Boulevard in Southern Shores.

The Federal Aviation Administration said that it was helping the National Transportation Safety Board to investigate.

— Wire Reports