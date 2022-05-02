Mikebriefs

Head here

GREENSBORO — City officials announced that nearly 3,000 gallons of untreated wastewater was discharged Monday — for approximately an hour — from a sewer manhole at 1881 Mayfair Ave.

The cause was an accumulation of rags in a 15” size sewer main, according to a news release from city officials.

The untreated wastewater entered North Buffalo Creek, which is a tributary of the Cape Fear River basin. The main was unstopped by using a combination sewer cleaning truck to prevent further discharge.

A transgender inmate has sued the N.C. prison system in federal court, accusing officials of depriving her of the medical care, surgery and accommodations she needs.

The complaint, filed Friday by the state chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, claims that the prison system’s treatment of Kanautica Zayre-Brown has worsened her gender dysphoria and put her life at risk.

The complaint names the N.C. Department of Public Safety, DPS Secretary Eddie Buffaloe, Prisons Commissioner Todd Ishee and others, and accuses them of violating the U.S. and North Carolina constitutions and the Americans with Disabilities Act.

It has called on U.S. District Judge Max Cogburn to issue an order requiring the state to provide Zayre-Brown “with necessary medical care and accommodations for her gender dysphoria, including the use of gender-consistent terminology, consistent hormone therapy maintenance, and gender-affirming surgery,” according to an ACLU statement. It also wants damages.

Jaclyn Maffetore, staff attorney with the ACLU of North Carolina, says the state has repeatedly ignored “its constitutional obligation” to provide necessary care “simply because she is a transgender woman.”

“Mrs. Zayre-Brown has a serious medical condition that DPS’s own health care providers have recognized requires treatment including gender-affirming surgery,” Maffetore said in a statement accompanying the complaint.

“DPS’s denial of treatment is not only discriminatory — it is inhumane. By refusing to treat her gender dysphoria, DPS subjects Mrs. Zayre-Brown to needless suffering and places her life at risk.”​

A North Carolina father and his three children got quite a surprise Saturday when an emu decided to lay down beside them in Lenior, police said.

A female emu named “Kevin” showed up on Eastwood Park Drive in Lenoir and left the family in “shock,” the city’s police department said in a Facebook post. The dad called Lenior Police, which sent officers to try their hand at emu wrangling.

Officers placed a dog leash on Kevin and fed her by hand so she’d go into a neighbor’s fenced-in backyard, police said. The Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement Division came to pick up and care for Kevin until her owners were found, police said.

Kevin lives in Moravian Falls, which is 30-plus miles northeast of Lenoir “as the emu walks,” police said. The Lenoir Police Department didn’t say who owned the emu.​

— Staff and Wire Reports