Mikebriefs

ROBBINSVILLE — After recent reports of bears stealing backpacks and food, the U.S. Forest Service is warning hikers and campers to take precautions in the North Carolina woods.

The agency said in a statement that it has received “reports of increased bear encounters” on four Joyce Kilmer-Slickrock Wilderness trails inside the Nantahala National Forest near Asheville.

Black bears look for food that trail users bring with them this time of year, according to the Forest Service: “The bears will often stay in the area of the incident for multiple hours, possibly days, depending on availability of food sources.”

This warning came days after “aggressive bear activity” led the agency to close an area of the Appalachian Trail to camping in Tennessee.

ROCKY MOUNT — Get ready for long lines at North Carolina DMV offices this summer as pandemic delays and economic forces bring record demand for licenses.

A top DMV official is urging motorists to conduct business online if they can.