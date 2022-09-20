Mikebriefs

Head here

RALEIGH — Large amounts of ammunition were stolen recently from freight line shipping containers in North Carolina, according to federal officials.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives alerted firearms dealers that a sizable amount of Winchester 9mm ammunition was taken from containers in Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham.

The ATF warns that those responsible for the thefts might try to sell the ammunition to gun shop owners in the region.

Officials didn’t have descriptions of the suspects, but said surveillance footage from one site showed a gray four-door sedan and a silver SUV that are believed to be connected to the thefts.

It's not known how the thieves knew to target those specific containers in all three cities.​​

DURHAM — A student being remembered as an "old soul" was killed in a crash, rattling a small North Carolina campus.

Peyton Lee, a 21-year-old senior at the University of Mount Olive, was riding in a car when it slammed into a brick barrier late last week.

Lee died in the crash, which injured three other students. All attended the private school in Durham.

“We are a close-knit family here at the university, and this has hit us hard," H. Edward Croom, the university's president, wrote on Facebook.

Now, one of the 21-year-old’s schoolmates is being blamed for the fatal crash. Dylan Stacy, of Sanford, is charged with driving while impaired, according to authorities.

At the time of the Wayne County crash, Stacy was 20 years old, which is under the state's legal drinking age.

The crash happened on Cricket Ridge Road, near the college campus. Stacy had been behind the wheel when he ran off the road, hitting brick driveway markers and overturning in a yard.

No one in the car was wearing a seat belt. Stacy and two other passengers were injured and taken to nearby hospitals.

RALEIGH — For fans of the racing pigs at the State Fair, the following may seem like hogwash: the swines won't be competing this fall.

That's because, the State Fair announced Monday, Dennis Cook, the “legendary pig racing pioneer” and owner of Hogway Speedway Racing Pigs, is retiring.

Watching the speeding squealers circle a fence-lined track has become one of the State Fair’s many traditions, attracting throngs of people to nearby bleachers to cheer on their favorite critter.

— Wire Reports