Mikebriefs
Mikebriefs

NAGS HEAD — A task force has been formed to try and save the Outer Banks' main highway from storms and erosion.

The group will focus on protecting seven vulnerable spots along 67 miles of the narrow highway, which runs from Oregon Inlet to Hatteras Village.

The highway constantly floods with ocean water or after heavy rains and high tides inundate the road. Tourists can sometimes be stranded while emergency crews are stymied.

The group — consisting of local, state and federal agencies — plans to prioritize the most vulnerable spots of the highway.

“You can’t ask anybody for money if you don’t have a plan,” said Bobby Outten, Dare County's manager.

RALEIGH — The Rev. William Barber II called Monday for members of Congress and legislative leaders around the country to commit to fighting poverty and systemic racism.

The civil rights leader and co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign said ending poverty and addressing social problems must become a top legislative priority. He said goals should include raising minimum wage and protecting voter rights.

“The issue is not scarcity of money," he said. "The only issue is a scarcity of moral consciousness."

Wire Reports

