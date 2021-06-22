Mikebriefs

Head here

Head here

NAGS HEAD — A task force has been formed to try and save the Outer Banks' main highway from storms and erosion.

The group will focus on protecting seven vulnerable spots along 67 miles of the narrow highway, which runs from Oregon Inlet to Hatteras Village.

The highway constantly floods with ocean water or after heavy rains and high tides inundate the road. Tourists can sometimes be stranded while emergency crews are stymied.

The group — consisting of local, state and federal agencies — plans to prioritize the most vulnerable spots of the highway.

“You can’t ask anybody for money if you don’t have a plan,” said Bobby Outten, Dare County's manager.

Head here

Head here

RALEIGH — The Rev. William Barber II called Monday for members of Congress and legislative leaders around the country to commit to fighting poverty and systemic racism.