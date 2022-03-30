Mikebriefs

Head here

GREENSBORO — Police have identified a pedestrian who was killed over the weekend as a 43-year-old man from out of state.

John Dean Simpson, of Leesburg, Ind., died after being struck by a truck just after 5 a.m. Sunday in the area of Interstate 40 and South Elm-Eugene Street, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Simpson was hit while running across the roadway, police said.

No charges have been filed against the driver of the truck.

SANFORD — A Raleigh man was killed in a crash while fleeing law enforcement early Monday, police said.

Sanford police were called to a convenience store around 12:30 a.m. after the man plowed through a storefront and began robbing the business.

Officers found extensive damage to the store and the man — identified as Scott Reid, 56, of Raleigh — drove away, refusing to stop for police.

Police pursued Reid, who crashed head-on into another car and died at the scene.

WILMINGTON — Locals at Wrightsville Beach have been keeping an eye on a bright blue bird rarely seen in this part of the country.

The mountain bluebird, affectionately named "Rocky" by enthusiasts, was spotted in early February by bird watchers who were struck by its bright blue feathers — and that it apparently was a tourist. The species is normally found in the mountains and higher elevations of western North America, but, somehow, Rocky ended up thousands of miles east.

“It would be kind of like seeing a penguin show up at Wrightsville Beach. It’s that out of the ordinary,” said Dorothy Sutherland, a nature photographer and bird enthusiast who lives in the Brunswick County town of Leland.

It's believed that the last time a mountain bluebird made it to the state was in 1985.

The bright blue bird has been drawing attention from all over the country and getting traction on bird-watching Facebook groups.

The fact that this species appeared in North Carolina isn’t a cause for concern, said Curtis Smalling, the director of conservation for Audubon North Carolina. Birds have been known to fly great distances from their normal habitat, and it’s possible that Rocky stopped along the way before he hit the coast.

“There’s no telling what triggers it, but they do wander, and they can go a long way when they set their mind to it,” he said.

— Staff and Wire Reports