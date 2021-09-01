Mikebriefs

Head here

SUMMERFIELD — A state report released Tuesday confirmed there's been an ongoing COVID-19 cluster at Revolution Academy.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported four cases among staff members and two among students at the charter school at 3800 Oak Ridge Road in Summerfield.

School principal Mary Catherine Sauer told the News & Record on Monday that 14 of the school’s 43 staff members and 13 of its 650 students have tested positive for the virus. She said Tuesday that she had since received a report of another case.

The state's figures, which are publicly reported on Tuesdays, often lag behind real-time data.

Students have been learning virtually since Aug. 20 because of the outbreak, but Sauer said Tuesday there are plans to reopen to in-person classes today.

"Cases are up everywhere," Sauer said. "It's something we're going to have to deal with this year. We're facing every challenge as they come."

Two other local high schools, Southeast High and Western Guilford, also were included in the state's report, though their numbers did not change from the previous one.