Mikebriefs

SUMMERFIELD — A state report released Tuesday confirmed there's been an ongoing COVID-19 cluster at Revolution Academy.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported four cases among staff members and two among students at the charter school at 3800 Oak Ridge Road in Summerfield.
School principal Mary Catherine Sauer told the News & Record on Monday that 14 of the school’s 43 staff members and 13 of its 650 students have tested positive for the virus. She said Tuesday that she had since received a report of another case.
The state's figures, which are publicly reported on Tuesdays, often lag behind real-time data.
Students have been learning virtually since Aug. 20 because of the outbreak, but Sauer said Tuesday there are plans to reopen to in-person classes today.
"Cases are up everywhere," Sauer said. "It's something we're going to have to deal with this year. We're facing every challenge as they come."
Two other local high schools, Southeast High and Western Guilford, also were included in the state's report, though their numbers did not change from the previous one.
However, according to Guilford County Schools' COVID-19 dashboard, seven other schools are reporting five or more active cases among students. Those schools include: Eastern, Dudley, Ragsdale and Southwest high schools, and Pearce, Sternberger and Triangle Lake Montessori elementary schools.
RALEIGH — North Carolina prisons and jails would be prohibited from holding pregnant women with handcuffs and shackles in legislation given final approval from the General Assembly on Tuesday.
The House voted unanimously — as the Senate did last week — for the bill, which also aims to help inmates and prisoners deliver healthy babies and build bonds with their newborns while incarcerated. It now goes to Gov. Roy Cooper's desk.
The measure, which has support from groups of the political left and right, would largely bar using physical restraints on women serving time or awaiting trial during their second and third trimesters, during labor and for several weeks after delivery.
The legislation says a prisoner or inmate must have time with her newborn at the hospital, and once back behind bars the woman can receive routine visitations with their newborn if she resides at a low- or minimum-security prison.
— Staff and Wire Reports