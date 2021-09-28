Mikebriefs

The state Department of Public Safety said in a news release that staffers at Morrison Correctional Institution in Hoffman spotted a football in an odd location. The football was between the inner and outer fences of the prison.

Corrections staff grabbed the ball and took it apart. Inside they found tobacco, marijuana and crystal meth, officials said.

Investigators said they were able to link the failed delivery to an offender serving time at the prison.

RALEIGH — N.C. State Chancellor Randy Woodson just earned a $1.5 million bonus, but he's donated all of the money back to the university to support students, mostly through scholarships.

The money was tied to Woodson's performance as part of a retention package set up by the Board of Trustees in 2015.

Woodson, one of the university's longest-serving chancellors, stayed at N.C. State and hit the outlined goals sufficiently enough by June 30 to earn the $1.5 million performance award.

Last week, the Board of Governors extended Woodson's contract to 2025.