Mikebriefs

Head here
Head here
STATESVILLE — The suspect in an ongoing child pornography investigation drove to a police headquarters in Iredell County and fatally shot himself as he sat behind the steering wheel, according to authorities.
The incident happened Sunday around 12:50 p.m. in Statesville.
“Officers observed a vehicle in the parking lot of the police department ... that appeared to be running with the driver slumped over the steering wheel,” the police department said in a news release. “Upon entering the vehicle to make contact with the male subject, officers observed that he was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head that appeared to be self-inflicted. Officers advised dispatch to request EMS to respond to the scene and, upon arrival, the male subject was declared deceased.”
An “initial investigation” found Tracy Allen Knight of Statesville died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said.
Knight had been arrested days earlier after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tipped off authorities about child pornography.
Head here
Head here
HOFFMAN — Corrections officers at a Richmond County prison found a football filled with drugs near a fence last week.
The state Department of Public Safety said in a news release that staffers at Morrison Correctional Institution in Hoffman spotted a football in an odd location. The football was between the inner and outer fences of the prison.
Corrections staff grabbed the ball and took it apart. Inside they found tobacco, marijuana and crystal meth, officials said.
Investigators said they were able to link the failed delivery to an offender serving time at the prison.
Head here
Head here
RALEIGH — N.C. State Chancellor Randy Woodson just earned a $1.5 million bonus, but he's donated all of the money back to the university to support students, mostly through scholarships.
The money was tied to Woodson's performance as part of a retention package set up by the Board of Trustees in 2015.
Woodson, one of the university's longest-serving chancellors, stayed at N.C. State and hit the outlined goals sufficiently enough by June 30 to earn the $1.5 million performance award.
Last week, the Board of Governors extended Woodson's contract to 2025.
"He really cares about N.C. State and the students a lot," said McKenzy Heavlin, who is the student body president.