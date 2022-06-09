Mikebriefs

Head here

THOMASVILLE — A North Carolina woman poured hot cooking oil on her cousin while he was sleeping, leaving him severely burned, police said.

Andrew Kirby, 32, called the Thomasville Police Department early Monday, the High Point Enterprise reported. Officers arrived at a house to find Kirby sitting outside in his wheelchair pleading for help, police said, adding that he had third-degree burns on his head and upper torso.

Police said Kirby was taken to a hospital in Winston-Salem, where he was listed in serious but stable condition on Wednesday.

Keeva Dawn Carlton, 41, left the house before police arrived, but police found her at a shopping center and arrested her. She was charged with assault on a disabled person inflicting serious injury. She is jailed on a $25,000 secured bond. Her attorney wasn't immediately available for comment on Wednesday.

Police did not give a reason why Kirby was attacked.

WINSTON-SALEM — A former church treasurer in North Carolina has been charged with embezzling more than $150,000 from a church over seven years, police said Tuesday.

Jane Carol Davis, 72, has been charged with eight counts of felony embezzlement, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.

Winston-Salem police began investigating after board members of Covenant Presbyterian Church went to the police in November. Investigators with the police department’s fraud unit found that Davis had embezzled a total of $156,118 from Covenant between 2014 and October 2021, police said.

The newspaper reported that when it reached Davis at her home on Tuesday, she told a reporter that she was involved in taking money from the church. It was not clear whether she made any statements to Winston-Salem police, and she declined to say anything more Tuesday afternoon.

In 2019, Davis filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Middle District of North Carolina. She listed total liabilities of more than $180,000. She said her monthly income was about $3,000. The bankruptcy case is still pending.

ELIZABETHTOWN — A former North Carolina middle school band teacher has been sentenced to up to 60 years in prison after his conviction for sex crimes with children.

Peter Frank. who taught at Roland-Grise Middle School in New Hanover County, was sentenced on Tuesday, news outlets reported. He was convicted on May 17 of multiple charges, including statutory sex offense with a person 13, 14 or 15 years old. It took the Bladen County jury less than 30 minutes to return a verdict.

The judge in the case said some of Frank’s sentences would be served concurrently.

During the seven-day trial, three of Frank’s victims testified about their relationships with him when they were middle school students from 1998 to 2004. One of the victims, now 35 years old, told the court that Frank kissed and touched her inappropriately over her seventh and eighth grade years.

Frank taught at the school until he was arrested and charged in January 2020 and fired shortly after.

— Wire Reports