Mikebriefs

A series of mysterious lines carved on the seafloor off North Carolina's Outer Banks have been identified as "highly unexpected" proof that icebergs once filled the horizon along the East Coast.

It is believed the massive chunks of ice drifted up to 5,000 miles from Canada, and could be seen as far south as the Florida Keys, according to research supported by the U.S. Geological Survey.

"When you think of the Florida Keys, icebergs are probably not the first things that come to mind," the USGS wrote on Facebook.

"But over 30,000 years ago, towering, bright white chunks of ice drifted south from the Hudson Bay in Canada, pass Cape Hatteras in North Carolina, and all the way to the Florida Keys! ... These icebergs were enormous. Measuring about 300 meters, they were similar in stature to the Eiffel Tower."

The research, published June 16 in Nature Communications, used high resolution seafloor mapping to find nearly 700 iceberg "scours" plowed into the seafloor. Photos show the lines are not unlike the ancient geoglyphs carved 2,000 years ago in Peru's Nazca Desert.