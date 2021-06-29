Mikebriefs

Head here
Head here
A series of mysterious lines carved on the seafloor off North Carolina's Outer Banks have been identified as "highly unexpected" proof that icebergs once filled the horizon along the East Coast.
It is believed the massive chunks of ice drifted up to 5,000 miles from Canada, and could be seen as far south as the Florida Keys, according to research supported by the U.S. Geological Survey.
"When you think of the Florida Keys, icebergs are probably not the first things that come to mind," the USGS wrote on Facebook.
"But over 30,000 years ago, towering, bright white chunks of ice drifted south from the Hudson Bay in Canada, pass Cape Hatteras in North Carolina, and all the way to the Florida Keys! ... These icebergs were enormous. Measuring about 300 meters, they were similar in stature to the Eiffel Tower."
The research, published June 16 in Nature Communications, used high resolution seafloor mapping to find nearly 700 iceberg "scours" plowed into the seafloor. Photos show the lines are not unlike the ancient geoglyphs carved 2,000 years ago in Peru's Nazca Desert.
They appeared at depths of 557 feet of 1,246 feet, according to The Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, which worked with the USGS on the research.
"To figure out when and why these icebergs ended up in unexpected waters, a team of researchers sailed a boat to South Carolina and extracted long, skinny tubes of sand, mud and shells from the seafloor," the USGS reported.
Head here
Head here
BESSEMER CITY — A 6-year-old boy was killed in a traffic accident which investigators blame on street racing involving two other cars, the N.C. State Highway Patrol said.
Liam Lagunas of Monroe was in a child protective seat in the back seat of a vehicle not involved in the alleged racing, news outlets reported, citing the patrol. The boy died on Sunday, officials said.
According to the patrol, a Dodge Challenger and an Audi sedan were traveling at nearly 100 mph (160km/h) while heading east on U.S. Highway 74 outside Bessemer City late Saturday night when they side-swiped each other. The patrol says the Audi went through the median and hit a Nissan Altima in which the boy was riding. The driver of the Nissan, identified as Miguel Ruiz, 37, wasn’t seriously hurt and was released after being treated at a nearby hospital, the patrol said.
Head here
Head here
OCEAN ISLE BEACH — A shark bit a 7-year-old girl over the weekend at Ocean Isle Beach, according to Mayor Debbie Smith.