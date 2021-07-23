Mikebriefs

Head here

Following the death of a child who got stuck in an elevator at an Outer Banks vacation home, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is calling on rental websites to warn customers about the dangers of residential elevators and require hosts to lock them until they are inspected.

In a letter to Airbnb and others, the commission’s acting Chairman Robert Adler urged them to “act immediately to protect consumers.”

“Residential elevators can pose a deadly but unforeseen hazard to children, particularly children who are encountering them in vacation or rental homes,” Adler wrote. “These injuries and deaths are horrific, and we need property owners and rental agencies to disable elevators immediately until they have been inspected.”

The action comes in the wake of a July incident involving a 7-year-old Ohio boy who got trapped between an elevator car and the shaft at an Outer Banks beach house.

