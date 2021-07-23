Mikebriefs

Head here
Head here
Following the death of a child who got stuck in an elevator at an Outer Banks vacation home, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is calling on rental websites to warn customers about the dangers of residential elevators and require hosts to lock them until they are inspected.
In a letter to Airbnb and others, the commission’s acting Chairman Robert Adler urged them to “act immediately to protect consumers.”
“Residential elevators can pose a deadly but unforeseen hazard to children, particularly children who are encountering them in vacation or rental homes,” Adler wrote. “These injuries and deaths are horrific, and we need property owners and rental agencies to disable elevators immediately until they have been inspected.”
The action comes in the wake of a July incident involving a 7-year-old Ohio boy who got trapped between an elevator car and the shaft at an Outer Banks beach house.
Head here
Head here
RALEIGH — The state and scores of local governments could receive $750 million from a $26 billion proposed national settlement with several opioid producers, Attorney General Josh Stein's office said.
Stein, one of several attorneys general who negotiated the deal, said the proposed agreement would go toward countering the opioid epidemic.
More than 16,500 North Carolina residents died due to accidental opioid overdoses from 2000 to 2019, according to Stein's office.
“This settlement will force these drug companies to pay a historic amount of money to bring much-needed treatment and recovery services to North Carolina communities and to change their business practices so that something like this never happens again,” he said in a news release.
Head here
Head here
ELIZABETH CITY — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search along the North Carolina coast for a helicopter that disappeared near the Albemarle Sound during a flight from Virginia.
The search was suspended Wednesday after Coast Guard personnel and partner agencies searched a combined area of 3,303 miles over 38 hours.
A concerned friend notified the Coast Guard that they had lost communication with the Robinson R44 helicopter around 6:40 p.m. Monday. The Coast Guard said two unidentified men had left Mecklenburg Brunswick Regional Airport and were heading to Dare County Regional Airport.
— Wire Reports