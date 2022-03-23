Mikebriefs

Head here

RALEIGH — Overdose deaths in North Carolina increased by 40% in 2020 and continue to be on the rise.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services announced the data on Monday. The agency counted more than 3,300 deaths from overdoses — roughly nine per day. That's also nearly 1,000 more deaths than in 2019.

A full tally of overdose deaths in 2021 is not complete, but preliminary data shows an increase. More than 70% of fatal overdoses in 2020 involved fentanyl, an illicit opioid.

RALEIGH — The owner of a Wake County towing and repossession business featured in a reality television show said he is leaning on faith and urging fans to stop violence in the wake of his son’s fatal shooting.

Ronnie Shirley Jr. said he does not hate the two teenagers accused of killing his 21-year-old son, Alex, in the town of Garner last month. Shirley runs Lizard Lick Towing with his wife and starred in a truTV show centered around the business from 2011-2014.

“If I could say anything to them at all, it would be I don’t hate you,” he said. “But I don’t know if I can forgive you.”

Shirley said the Bible verses tattooed on his arms “come to life” for him in times like this. “Without faith, we have nothing to stand on,” he said.

Detectives discovered Alex Shirley’s body in a car at a gas station in late February. A 20-year-old woman was also wounded and is now paralyzed from the waist down.

Five people have been charged in connection with the shooting.

Ronnie Shirley has turned to his social media in the aftermath of his son’s death.

“These people honestly, firmly, in their heart care. They watched my son on TV,” he said about his supporters. “He was in so many episodes. He was always smiling, joking. He was always the cut up.”

RALEIGH — A Wake County man reported missing last week has been found dead in an overturned car that was underwater, police said.

Raleigh police said Gregory Thomas, 30, of Wendell was found in the car on Sunday near the intersection of New Bern Avenue and the Interstate 440 off-ramp. The car was found down a steep embankment, overturned and submerged in water.

Thomas was reported missing late last week after he didn’t show up for work. Relatives said Thomas was driving in heavy rain and they were worried that his car could have gone off the road.

— Wire Reports