Mikebriefs
Mikebriefs

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro office manager stopped to clean her glasses before double-checking that she had indeed won a $200,000 prize with her $5 scratch-off lottery ticket.

“I started scratching and when I saw it I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, oh my gosh,’” Lori Huffines said in a news release from the NC Education Lottery. “I was in shock.”

Huffines bought the Bonus Bucks ticket from Sheetz on Spring Garden Street.

“I still can’t believe this happened to me,” Huffines, 55, said. “Things always happen when you least expect it.”

On Wednesday, Huffines went to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,021.

“I’ve been wanting to purchase a house so this will help make that happen,” Huffines said.

CONCORD — Police in Cabarrus County say an officer shot and killed a burglary suspect Sunday after a confrontation at a car dealership.

According to Concord police, an officer on patrol discovered a burglary in process Sunday around 5 a.m. at a Nissan dealership on Concord Parkway.

Police say the officer observed a white male suspect trying to steal a vehicle. Police say the suspect ignored multiple commands to stop and a physical confrontation ensued.

It was then that the officer shot the suspect, who died at a nearby hospital.​​​

