Mikebriefs

GREENSBORO — A armed woman robbed a convenience store early Monday morning, according to a news release from Greensboro police.
At 1:41 a.m., officers responded to Circle K at 3001 Pleasant Garden Road in reference to a robbery from business. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash at gunpoint and left in a red and tan colored sedan, police said.
It's at least the third case this month in Greensboro involving an armed female robbing a gas station.
On Nov. 14, an armed woman robbed the Quality Mart at 2622 Battleground Ave. On Nov. 17, a similar robbery took place at BP Family Fare at 4700 W. Market St. No injuries have been reported.
Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn said in an email that there "is a good chance it is the same suspect" involved in the robberies.
He said detectives are working to confirm the suspect's identity and that the incidents are still under investigation.
RALEIGH — A retired Greensboro postal worker and a Jamestown machine operator recently won big lotter7 prizes, according to releases from the NC Education Lottery
Babacar Samb, 36, of Jamestown, captured the largest prize in Sunday’s Lucky for Life, winning a prize of $25,000 a year for life, lottery officials said.
Samb said he plans to use the money to buy a home for his wife and baby son, according to a release.
Samb purchased the Quick Pick ticket at Great Stops on West Wendover Avenue in Jamestown. He said that he stayed up to check his tickets after the drawing was held.
“I woke my wife up,” Samb said in the release. “She couldn’t believe it. She said, ‘No way.’ I said, ‘Yes. This is real. We did it.’”
Winners of the game’s second-tier prize are guaranteed a payment of $25,000 a year for the rest of their life. They can also choose to claim the prize instead as a lump sum of $390,000. Tickets cost $2 each.
Samb chose the lump sum and, after federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $275,925, the release said.
“Wow, it’s amazing,” Samb said. “It’s like a dream right now. It’s hard to believe.”
Over 3,000 checks totaling $1.3 million disappeared from church mailboxes in North Carolina, Virginia and Maryland over the course of three years.
Now, a 29-year-old man living in Maryland has admitted to his role in the alleged scheme.
Mateus Vaduva, of Baltimore pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit bank and wire fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland said in a news release on Friday, Nov. 19. Vaduva is one of at least seven people accused of raiding church mailboxes with the express intention of stealing donation checks to deposit in various fraudulent bank accounts.
— Staff and Wire Reports