Mikebriefs

Babacar Samb, 36, of Jamestown, captured the largest prize in Sunday’s Lucky for Life, winning a prize of $25,000 a year for life, lottery officials said.

Samb said he plans to use the money to buy a home for his wife and baby son, according to a release.

Samb purchased the Quick Pick ticket at Great Stops on West Wendover Avenue in Jamestown. He said that he stayed up to check his tickets after the drawing was held.

“I woke my wife up,” Samb said in the release. “She couldn’t believe it. She said, ‘No way.’ I said, ‘Yes. This is real. We did it.’”

Winners of the game’s second-tier prize are guaranteed a payment of $25,000 a year for the rest of their life. They can also choose to claim the prize instead as a lump sum of $390,000. Tickets cost $2 each.

Samb chose the lump sum and, after federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $275,925, the release said.

“Wow, it’s amazing,” Samb said. “It’s like a dream right now. It’s hard to believe.”

Head here

Head here