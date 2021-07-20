Mikebriefs

Head here
RALEIGH — Leaders of the agencies that provide blood to some North Carolina hospitals say the easing of the coronavirus pandemic has created potentially dangerous shortages.
As people get out and about more, injuries from car crashes and other traumas are increasing, and the backlog of surgical procedures delayed by the pandemic have driven up demand for blood and platelets. Meanwhile, not as many organizations are hosting blood drives and fewer individuals are coming in to donation centers.
The American Red Cross has been warning of a summer blood shortage for weeks. Nationwide, the agency said, it needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet the spike in demand for emergencies, organ transplants and elective surgeries.
RALEIGH — More people entered North Carolina's labor force and were hired in June compared to the month before, according to state officials who announced the unemployment rate fell for the ninth consecutive month.
The number of people working in June grew by 12,600 compared to May — to 4.77 million workers overall — while the overall labor force increased by nearly 4,200 to just over five million.
The number of unemployed workers in the state was below 232,000, a level still above pre-pandemic levels in early 2020. But it sits well below levels at the height of COVID-19 commerce restrictions that contributed to the unemployment rate soaring to 13.5% in April and May 2020.
RALEIGH — Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker held a new conference Sunday evening to dispel rumors that his office is under investigation, that he has been indicted or that he is leaving office.
"There is no investigation that I know of," Baker said. "There is no federal investigation. There are no pending indictments that I know of concerning money or forfeitures. I don't know what all's out there. But it doesn't matter, because none of it's true."
Baker became sheriff in 2018, part of a wave of newly elected African American sheriffs in North Carolina's largest cities, and is up for reelection next year.
He said the sheriff's office has been fiscally sound under his leadership, which he said was not always the case in the past. He suggested the rumors might be politically motivated.
— Wire Reports