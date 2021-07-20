Mikebriefs

The number of unemployed workers in the state was below 232,000, a level still above pre-pandemic levels in early 2020. But it sits well below levels at the height of COVID-19 commerce restrictions that contributed to the unemployment rate soaring to 13.5% in April and May 2020.​

Head here

Head here

RALEIGH — Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker held a new conference Sunday evening to dispel rumors that his office is under investigation, that he has been indicted or that he is leaving office.

"There is no investigation that I know of," Baker said. "There is no federal investigation. There are no pending indictments that I know of concerning money or forfeitures. I don't know what all's out there. But it doesn't matter, because none of it's true."

Baker became sheriff in 2018, part of a wave of newly elected African American sheriffs in North Carolina's largest cities, and is up for reelection next year.

He said the sheriff's office has been fiscally sound under his leadership, which he said was not always the case in the past. He suggested the rumors might be politically motivated.

— Wire Reports