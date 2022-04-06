Mikebriefs

Head here

GREENSBORO — Guilford County sheriff's deputies arrested a 41-year-old man Monday on a first-degree murder charge in connection with a fatal shooting in December.

Rodon Edgar Boswell, 41, of Greensboro was jailed without bond. Authorities believe he shot Aron Raymond Smith, 23, of Greensboro on Dec. 28 in the 3000 block of Gate City Boulevard.

Smith died of his injuries the next day.

It's unclear what led to the altercation.

GREENSBORO — You're Welcome. That's the new brand messaging campaign for the city released by the Greensboro Convention and Visitors Bureau on Tuesday.

The marketing tool came after more 4,500 surveys were completed by community members, visitors and others to better understand people's impressions of Greensboro.

"This brand captures both the welcoming spirit of Greensboro and our appreciation for the wonderful community that we live in," the Greensboro Convention and Visitors Bureau said in a news release. "Through this new branding, we are able to express to potential new residents, companies and organizations that they are welcome in Greensboro."

The tagline will be added to ad campaigns promoting the city and seeking to attract new residents, businesses and visitors.

RICHLANDS — An eastern North Carolina man said he didn’t know how his car caught fire — but he was telling a lie, officials said.

That’s because he set his own Dodge Challenger ablaze to try to get insurance money, according to the N.C. Department of Insurance.

Now, the man is charged with insurance fraud and other felonies.

The car owner is accused of torching his vehicle earlier this year. The man then told Progressive Premier Insurance Co. of Illinois “that he did not know what caused a fire that damaged his 2015 Dodge Challenger,” according to the state insurance department.

The man was arrested and charged with “unlawful burning of personal property, insurance fraud and attempting to obtain property by false pretense,” officials said. He lives in Richlands, a town in Onslow County and roughly 60 miles northeast of Wilmington.

“Insurance fraud is not a victimless crime,” Mike Causey, who oversees the N.C. Department of Insurance, in a news release. “It hits all of us in the pocket through higher premiums.”

— Staff and Wire Reports