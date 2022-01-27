Mikebriefs

Head here

HIGH POINT — Authorities are investigating the death of a man found on a road Wednesday morning, according to a news release from police.

At 10:28 a.m., officers responding to a report of a dead body found a Black man at a dead end near the intersection of Lakewood and Futrelle drives.

They are investigating the incident as a homicide.

RALEIGH — A man trying to steal a catalytic converter from a disabled car was killed after a mishap that had him pinned underneath.

The body was discovered by a tow truck driver who had been dispatched to that location to haul away a disabled Toyota Camry.

The victim was identified as Joshua Larry Diehl, 50. Investigators said Diehl was trying to steal the catalytic converter when the jack he used failed. It's not known how long Diehl was under the car before his body was discovered.