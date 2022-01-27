Mikebriefs

Head here
HIGH POINT — Authorities are investigating the death of a man found on a road Wednesday morning, according to a news release from police.
At 10:28 a.m., officers responding to a report of a dead body found a Black man at a dead end near the intersection of Lakewood and Futrelle drives.
They are investigating the incident as a homicide.
RALEIGH — A man trying to steal a catalytic converter from a disabled car was killed after a mishap that had him pinned underneath.
The body was discovered by a tow truck driver who had been dispatched to that location to haul away a disabled Toyota Camry.
The victim was identified as Joshua Larry Diehl, 50. Investigators said Diehl was trying to steal the catalytic converter when the jack he used failed. It's not known how long Diehl was under the car before his body was discovered.
It's not the first time something like this has happened in North Carolina as more thieves target catalytic converters to get their precious metals — such as platinum and rhodium — which can be sold to recyclers for as much as $1,500.
Thefts have become so common that legislators recently passed a law making it illegal have a converter without proof of ownership.
The Wake County Sheriff's Office said the owner of the car was coming home from work when she discovered she had a flat tire and no way to replace it. She called a friend to pick her up and was arranging to have the car towed the next morning.
Investigators believe that once the car’s owner was picked up, Diehl discovered the disabled vehicle and began trying to steal the converter.
RALEIGH — North Carolina's employment levels kept rising in December, sending the state's already declining jobless rate further downward, the state Commerce Department announced.
The state's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 3.7%, compared to 3.9% in November. The U.S. rate for December was 3.9%.
North Carolina hasn't logged a rising monthly unemployment rate since September 2020, as the state's economy has rebounded from earlier COVID-19 lockdowns and business restrictions with gusto.
The number of people employed rose in December by about 25,900 people to 4.8 million, while those unemployed fell by almost 9,900 to 188,400.