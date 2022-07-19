Mikebriefs

Head here

Head here

HIGH POINT — Police say a 58-year-old man died at the scene of a head-on car crash Monday evening.

The incident occurred at 6 p.m. in the 1700 block of Cedrow Drive. Officers arrived to find a Dodge Caliber off the roadway and a Saturn station wagon in the road.

An 81-year-old High Point woman who was driving the Dodge was traveling east. Melvin Lend Crosby, also from High Point, was driving west when his Saturn crossed the center line and struck the Dodge head-on, police said.

Crosby died at the scene. The woman in the Dodge "suffered non life-threatening injuries" and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Alcohol was a contributing factor that led to the crash, according to police.

Head here

Head here

GREENSBORO — Residents have a new tool to learn more about crime reported in their neighborhoods.

Greensboro police has announced that it recently partnered with LexisNexis Risk Solutions to develop a "Community Crime Map" to provide the public with information about crimes in the city.

The Community Crime Map automatically syncs with the police department's records system to keep crime information updated online and in the mobile app. Community Crime Map allows users to view basic information about incidents and filter by type of crime, location, date and time.

In addition to receiving timely alerts about crimes, residents can also sign up for "neighborhood watch" reports that email a breakdown of recent crime activity.

Residents can access the Community Crime Map at communitycrimemap.com/.​

Head here

Head here

PINEVILLE — A Mecklenburg County woman taken into custody on an assault charge suffered life-threatening injuries when she escaped her handcuffs, managed to lower a rear window in a police car and jumped out, authorities said.

Pineville police said that officers encountered Morgan Johnson, 27, at an apartment complex at around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday. She assaulted her boyfriend in front of officers, which led to her arrest.

As she was being taken to jail, Johnson freed one hand from her handcuffs and pushed down the rear window of the police car to create a small opening. The officer slowed down, but Johnson managed to squeeze through the small opening and get out of the car while it was moving on the interstate.

The officer stopped, called for medical assistance and began life-saving measures.

— Staff and Wire Reports