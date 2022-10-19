 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mikebriefs

  • 0

Head here

Head here

HIGH POINT — Police have identified the victim in Sunday's early morning hit-and-run accident.

Frederick C. Council, a 62-year-old High Point resident, was walking north on South University Parkway about 5 a.m. when he was struck from behind by a vehicle likely traveling well above the posted 45 mph speed limit, police said in a news release.

Council had a variety of traumatic injuries and likely died on impact, according to police.

Police are looking for a 2016 to 2017 Honda Accord LX with damage to the front, hood and possibly the roof on the passenger side. The car also will be missing a headlight on the front passenger side.

Head here

Head here

People are also reading…

GREENSBORO — A 34-year-old man has died after being wounded in a shooting on Tuesday night, police said.

Officers responded just before 6:30 p.m. to Moses Cone Hospital, where someone had taken Anthony Cooper Jr. to be treated for his injuries. They were able to locate a crime scene in the area of Holt Avenue and Calumet Place.

It's unknown what led to the shooting.

Head here

Head here

BENSON — A toddler in Johnston County fatally shot himself while playing with a handgun in his father's pickup truck.

The incident happened recently in the small town of Benson around 6 p.m.

Detectives discovered that the 2-year-old boy climbed into his father’s pickup truck through an open door and was playing with the handgun when it discharged.

The child was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.​

Head here

Head here

SALISBURY — A man who was shot during a weekend concert at a North Carolina college has also been identified as a suspected shooter and is now facing charges, officials said Tuesday.

The shooting took place last weekend during a performance featuring rapper Asian Doll at Salisbury's Livingstone College, a private, historically Black school.

Police obtained a warrant charging Talib Latrell Kelly, 21, of Salisbury with attempted first-degree murder among other offenses. Kelly, who is not a Livingstone student, was still being treated for his injury on Tuesday afternoon.

Video footage from the event shows that a fight broke out while Asian Doll was on stage around 11 p.m. Concertgoers fled as shots rang out. Three victims — two men and one woman — were taken to a Charlotte hospital with gunshot wounds. None of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

Staff and Wire Reports

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thousands of terrified fish throw themselves onto Outer Banks beach, videos show

Thousands of terrified fish throw themselves onto Outer Banks beach, videos show

Mystified Outer Banks tourists witnessed a bizarre act of nature Friday, Oct. 14, as fish began flinging themselves onto the beach at Ocracoke Island. Multiple videos shared on social media show the ocean appeared to boil with fish as they tumbled over each other in the surf. The so-called “bluefish blitz” concluded with thousands of dying fish piled on the sand, flopping up and down as ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert