Mikebriefs

HIGH POINT — Police have identified the victim in Sunday's early morning hit-and-run accident.

Frederick C. Council, a 62-year-old High Point resident, was walking north on South University Parkway about 5 a.m. when he was struck from behind by a vehicle likely traveling well above the posted 45 mph speed limit, police said in a news release.

Council had a variety of traumatic injuries and likely died on impact, according to police.

Police are looking for a 2016 to 2017 Honda Accord LX with damage to the front, hood and possibly the roof on the passenger side. The car also will be missing a headlight on the front passenger side.

GREENSBORO — A 34-year-old man has died after being wounded in a shooting on Tuesday night, police said.

Officers responded just before 6:30 p.m. to Moses Cone Hospital, where someone had taken Anthony Cooper Jr. to be treated for his injuries. They were able to locate a crime scene in the area of Holt Avenue and Calumet Place.

It's unknown what led to the shooting.

BENSON — A toddler in Johnston County fatally shot himself while playing with a handgun in his father's pickup truck.

The incident happened recently in the small town of Benson around 6 p.m.

Detectives discovered that the 2-year-old boy climbed into his father’s pickup truck through an open door and was playing with the handgun when it discharged.

The child was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.​

SALISBURY — A man who was shot during a weekend concert at a North Carolina college has also been identified as a suspected shooter and is now facing charges, officials said Tuesday.

The shooting took place last weekend during a performance featuring rapper Asian Doll at Salisbury's Livingstone College, a private, historically Black school.

Police obtained a warrant charging Talib Latrell Kelly, 21, of Salisbury with attempted first-degree murder among other offenses. Kelly, who is not a Livingstone student, was still being treated for his injury on Tuesday afternoon.

Video footage from the event shows that a fight broke out while Asian Doll was on stage around 11 p.m. Concertgoers fled as shots rang out. Three victims — two men and one woman — were taken to a Charlotte hospital with gunshot wounds. None of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

— Staff and Wire Reports