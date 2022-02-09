Mikebriefs

SMITHFIELD — One of North Carolina's largest school districts is ending its mask mandate amid growing calls across the nation to eliminate the wearing of face coverings in schools.

The Johnston County school board voted 6-1 on Tuesday to make face masks optional for students and school employees, starting Feb. 21. The masks will stay optional as long as less than 4% of a school's staff and students test positive for COVID-19.

This will mark the first time since before the coronavirus pandemic hit in March 2020 that face coverings have not been required in all district schools.

"It's time to give the parents the choice," said Todd Sutton, who chairs the school board. "Let them decide on what's best for their student. Let the staff decide on what's best for themselves."

Board member Kay Carroll was the lone vote in opposition. He said it's too soon to drop the mask mandate given how high the COVID-19 transmission rate remains in the county.

"I think we're all getting near the end of the race," he said. "We're all getting tired of it."

Johnston County is North Carolina's seventh-largest school district with 37,000 students.