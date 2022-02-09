Mikebriefs

Head here
HIGH POINT — Police are looking for two people they say were involved in a robbery and shooting that killed a man at an ATM.
According to police, Rodney Rhoades was inside a vehicle with another person who was using the ATM at a convenience store parking lot at around 12:30 a.m. on Monday when two men, both armed with handguns, approached and demanded money.
Rhoades, 46, was fatally shot once in the chest.
His companion wasn't hurt.
GREENSBORO — City Council members Sharon Hightower and Goldie Wells will host a virtual town hall meeting for Districts 1 and 2 at 6:30 p.m. today on the Zoom videoconferencing platform.
Topics will include an introduction to the new city manager, updates on economic development and neighborhood watch programs.
Anyone interested in participating must send an email to CouncilTownHall@greensboro-nc.gov to request a Zoom invitation.
SMITHFIELD — One of North Carolina's largest school districts is ending its mask mandate amid growing calls across the nation to eliminate the wearing of face coverings in schools.
The Johnston County school board voted 6-1 on Tuesday to make face masks optional for students and school employees, starting Feb. 21. The masks will stay optional as long as less than 4% of a school's staff and students test positive for COVID-19.
This will mark the first time since before the coronavirus pandemic hit in March 2020 that face coverings have not been required in all district schools.
"It's time to give the parents the choice," said Todd Sutton, who chairs the school board. "Let them decide on what's best for their student. Let the staff decide on what's best for themselves."
Board member Kay Carroll was the lone vote in opposition. He said it's too soon to drop the mask mandate given how high the COVID-19 transmission rate remains in the county.
"I think we're all getting near the end of the race," he said. "We're all getting tired of it."
Johnston County is North Carolina's seventh-largest school district with 37,000 students.
Unlike last school year, North Carolina doesn't have a statewide mask mandate for public schools. But the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services recommends that schools require students, school employees and visitors wear masks while indoors.