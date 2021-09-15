Mikebriefs

Head here
DENVER — A Lincoln County man who spent an awkwardly long time locked in a convenience store restroom was trying to avoid police, authorities say.
It happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday at the Denver Mart on Highway 16 in Denver. Lincoln County deputies were searching for Zakari David Glode at the time.
“Deputies received information ... Glode was driving a black 2013 Toyota Camry when they observed the vehicle in the parking lot of the Denver Mart,” according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. “The officers went inside the store and discovered the man had gone into the restroom. After about 20 minutes, deputies made contact with the man who stated he was having issues and would not come out.”
The 34-year-old Glode, who lives in Lincolnton, eventually stopped responding to questions, leading to concerns for his welfare, officials said.
Deputies used a master key to unlock the door and discovered the restroom was empty.
“Officers then observed where a ceiling tile had been damaged and ordered the suspect to respond or come down from the ceiling. Several ceiling tiles were removed, but the man remained in the ceiling area,” the sheriff's office said.
The department didn’t say how long it took to coax Glode down.
BURLINGTON — Lisa Hartzog said she had been on the hunt for a new entertainment option to bring to the city for a few years and one day decided on ... axe throwing.
"I wanted to bring something fun and new to Burlington. There's not much to do," Hartzog said. "Axe throwing is a new trend. It's fun, it releases stress and (you can) just have a good time."
Unlike many traditional axe-throwing businesses, What's All The Rage uses digital targets instead of wooden boards. With these targets, you can play four different games and keep score through a computer system.
"I just wanted to have a joyful place and something fun," she said.
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte division of the FBI says it is launching a campaign across North Carolina to raise awareness about federal hate crimes and to encourage people to report them.
A news release from the agency says the campaign is part of a nationwide effort coordinated through FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C.
In North Carolina, ads may appear on social media feeds, news websites, on buses and in airports.