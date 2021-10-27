Mikebriefs

Head here

RALEIGH — Legislative action on a final North Carolina state budget — a plan with or without formal support from Gov. Roy Cooper — could happen as soon as next week, a top Republican lawmaker said Tuesday.

House Speaker Tim Moore told reporters that he, Senate leader Phil Berger of Eden, and other top lawmakers met in person late last week with Cooper to work on negotiations over a two-year spending plan. Berger and Moore had sent the Democratic governor a counteroffer a few days earlier.

“We had a very candid conversation,” Moore said.

Moore said Republicans expect to receive another offer from Cooper later this week, after which “we hope to be able to proceed either with something the governor would sign next week” or something the GOP-controlled legislature prefers.

Going forward without Cooper’s support could lead to a veto and attempts by Republicans to gain enough Democratic votes to complete an override.

Moore said action could be delayed, however, as lawmakers attempt to approve new boundaries for the U.S. House and General Assembly by the end of next week.

