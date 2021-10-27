Mikebriefs

Head here
RALEIGH — Legislative action on a final North Carolina state budget — a plan with or without formal support from Gov. Roy Cooper — could happen as soon as next week, a top Republican lawmaker said Tuesday.
House Speaker Tim Moore told reporters that he, Senate leader Phil Berger of Eden, and other top lawmakers met in person late last week with Cooper to work on negotiations over a two-year spending plan. Berger and Moore had sent the Democratic governor a counteroffer a few days earlier.
“We had a very candid conversation,” Moore said.
Moore said Republicans expect to receive another offer from Cooper later this week, after which “we hope to be able to proceed either with something the governor would sign next week” or something the GOP-controlled legislature prefers.
Going forward without Cooper’s support could lead to a veto and attempts by Republicans to gain enough Democratic votes to complete an override.
Moore said action could be delayed, however, as lawmakers attempt to approve new boundaries for the U.S. House and General Assembly by the end of next week.
GREENSBORO — An Army veteran is the new top leader of North Carolina’s NAACP, unseating the incumbent president.
Deborah Dicks Maxwell of New Hanover County received a majority of votes in last weekend's virtual election. The Rev. T. Anthony Spearman of Greensboro, the president since 2017, finished second in the three-candidate race.
Maxwell has been a local NAACP leader for many years and was an appointee last year to Gov. Roy Cooper’s racial equity task force for criminal justice.
Spearman had been third vice president for six years before being elected to the full presidency. As the state NAACP leader, he’s been outspoken in high-profile civil rights matters and litigation.
NAACP members also reelected several leaders last weekend, including Carolyn Coleman, a Guilford County commissioner, as first vice president and Carolyn McDougal as second vice president.
SALISBURY — An anonymous donor has given $200 million to Catawba College — the largest gift in the school’s 170 years.
The Salisbury college has about 1,200 undergraduate and graduate students. The liberal arts school is consistently ranked as a top 10 regional college in the South by U.S. News and World Report.