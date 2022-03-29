Mikebriefs

Head here

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra will bring in a guest conductor for this Saturday's concert after a COVID-19 infection sidelined its music director, Dmitry Sitkovetsky.

Sitkovetsy will be replaced by conductor Leslie Dunner of Interlochen Arts Academy in Michigan, who has led major orchestras. Saturday's concert, titled "American Rhapsody," will be held at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

Sitkovetsky contracted the contagious respiratory virus while in his hometown of London. He has been sick for about a week, he said Monday by email.

"I have had three vaccinations before I got this COVID," he said. "I am convalescing and isolating at home." he said.

RALEIGH — Catherine Truitt, the superintendent of North Carolina's public schools, recently took to Facebook to express her thoughts on a recent debate over a transgender student at the University of Pennsylvania who competed in the NCAA women’s swimming championships.

The student, Lia Thomas, came in first place in the 500-yard freestyle, making her the first known transgender athlete to win a Division I national championship in any sport. But some of Thomas’s fellow swimmers, as well as angry parents, have complained that letting Thomas swim in women’s events isn’t fair.

In a Facebook post, Truitt agreed, saying that the achievements of Thomas’ competitors have been “unfairly overshadowed.”

“The rules intended to protect women’s sports are failing to do so and our daughters are the ones who are unfairly impacted. This isn’t right,” Truitt wrote, adding the hashtag #SaveWomensSports.

HENDERSON — A North Carolina dump truck driver who took a break from his route returned a millionaire, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

The lucky 44-year-old, Chadwick Denton of Henderson, stopped in the Warren County town of Norlina and bought a $2 million winning lottery ticket.

“That’s like a once-in-a-lifetime type of thing,” Denton said.

After buying his ticket, which cost $20 at a convenience store, Denton said that he started scratching and saw the letters “mil” appear.

If the door of his truck had been open, “I probably would’ve fell out,” Denton said. “That’s how hard it hit me.”

Denton chose to accept a lump sum of $1.2 million and took home $851,755 after taxes.

— Staff and Wire Reports