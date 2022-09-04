Mikebriefs

Head here

Head here

GREENSBORO — The city is hosting its Memorial Stair Climb to commemorate the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks at 9 a.m. on Sept. 10.

The event to honor the public safety personnel who perished at the World Trade Center will be held at the Bellemeade Parking Deck, 220 N. Greene St.

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and the event begins at 9 a.m.

Participants have the option of climbing the Bellemeade Deck nine times, representing 73 flights of stairs — the equivalent of the highest floor New York Fire Department firefighters reached during that tragic day.

This year, by using a QR code and a smartphone, participants will be able to fill out an online participation waiver and purchase T-shirts before the event. The specially-designed apparel is available for $15.​​​

Head here

Head here

GREENSBORO — Residents have a new tool to learn more about crime reported in their neighborhoods and across the city.

Greensboro police has announced that it recently partnered with LexisNexis Risk Solutions to develop a "Community Crime Map" to provide the public with information about crimes in the city.

The Community Crime Map automatically syncs with the police department's records system to keep crime information updated online and in the mobile app. Community Crime Map allows users to view basic information about incidents and filter by type of crime, location, date and time.

In addition to receiving timely alerts about crimes, residents can also sign up for "neighborhood watch" reports that email a breakdown of recent crime activity, according to officials.

Residents can access the Community Crime Map at communitycrimemap.com/.​​

Head here

Head here

SMITHFIELD — The Johnston County Board of Education will try to have one of its members removed after he refused to resign in light of possible ethics violations.

Board member Ronald Johnson had been asked to submit his resignation or face removal proceedings after the board voted to censure him.

An investigation found that Johnson had secretly recorded conversations among board members in violation of the board’s ethics policy, and had abused his power by trying to have two special-education students removed from a school due to his personal issues with a parent.

Johnson referred to the allegations against him as a “witch hunt.”

— Staff and Wire Reports