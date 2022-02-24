Mikebriefs

Head here
RALEIGH — North Carolina's two largest school districts have agreed to make masks optional for students and staff indoors starting early next month, conforming with Gov. Roy Cooper's recent recommendation to end mask mandates.
The Wake County and Charlotte-Mecklenburg school boards voted separately on Tuesday to remove their broad COVID-19 mask requirements as of March 7, news outlets reported. The two districts combined instruct about 300,000 students.
March 7 is the date that new K-12 school guidelines from Cooper administration health officials encouraging the end of mandates take effect.
At least 88 of the state's 115 K-12 school districts have now voted for mask-optional policies, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported. The number of disrticts with such policies has increased greatly recently as COVID-19 transmission rates have fallen, followed by Cooper's announcement last week.
A bill approved by the General Assembly and on Cooper's desk would let parents allow their students to opt out of mask mandates that local education boards still have in place. Cooper has until late Sunday to sign the bill or veto it, or it will become law without his signature.
ASHEVILLE — Police have arrested a man they say entered a tent where two men were sleeping and robbed them while holding a knife.
According to Asheville police, one of the campers said the suspect used a knife to cut the tent open. The man told the campers to give him everything they had or he would kill them.
One of the victims gave the suspect his jacket and he left without harming them.
Officers tracked down the thief, who was still in the area, and arrested him.
SMITHFIELD — Two North Carolina teenagers have been charged in connection with the shooting death of a man whose father was featured in a reality television show about his towing and repossession business.
The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said shots were fired during a memorial service for a person killed in a traffic accident earlier this month, news outlets reported. A 20-year-old woman who also had been shot was taken to the hospital, but her wounds were not thought to be life-threatening, authorities said.
In a Facebook post, Ronnie Shirley confirmed that Harley Alexander Shirley, 21, was fatally shot in Garner late Thursday. Shirley and his wife, Amy, own Lizard Lick Towing and starred in a truTV reality show based on their family business from 2011 to 2014.