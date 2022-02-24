Mikebriefs

Head here

ASHEVILLE — Police have arrested a man they say entered a tent where two men were sleeping and robbed them while holding a knife.

According to Asheville police, one of the campers said the suspect used a knife to cut the tent open. The man told the campers to give him everything they had or he would kill them.

One of the victims gave the suspect his jacket and he left without harming them.

Officers tracked down the thief, who was still in the area, and arrested him.​

SMITHFIELD — Two North Carolina teenagers have been charged in connection with the shooting death of a man whose father was featured in a reality television show about his towing and repossession business.

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said shots were fired during a memorial service for a person killed in a traffic accident earlier this month, news outlets reported. A 20-year-old woman who also had been shot was taken to the hospital, but her wounds were not thought to be life-threatening, authorities said.